At long last, the 104th PGA Championship and 2020’s first major championship is here.
The PGA Tour is at TPC Harding Park in San Fransisco this week as the players hit the west coast for the first time since mid-February.
This year will be the first PGA Championship I’ve ever followed closely.
Do I understand how important this major is? Yes. However, before last year, my golf love was that of a fair-weathered fan. Those who associate with me know that’s not a term I like to use.
Then I realized how incredible this sport truly is at last year’s RSM Classic. Now I cannot get enough of golf, and I am so excited for this week.
Tiger Woods is back in the field, Brooks Koepka is looking to win three PGA Championships in a row, and Justin Thomas looks to win his second major.
What more could you want out of a golf tournament?
Since it’s a major championship week, I fully expect to see Koepka amp up the enthusiasm. We all know he gets uber intense for majors and why would 2020 be any different.
Koepka is chasing greatness. He’s going after three PGA Championships in a row. Woods hasn’t done it, and neither has Jack Nicklaus.
While Nicklaus is tied for the most PGA Championship wins at five and has four runner-up finishes, there has only been one person to win three consecutive PGA’s since 1916 — better yet he won it four years in a row.
Walter Hagen won in 1924, 1925, 1926 and 1927. Woods won it back-to-back two separate times — 1999-2000 and 2006-2007.
Nicklaus may tie with Hagen, but he never won consecutive PGA Championships while playing.
Much like last week at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Koepka is defending his title. The former No.1-ranked golfer and seven-time winner on the PGA Tour hasn’t hoisted up a trophy in over a year – 368 days exactly.
However, the way he played last week should tell you how this week will go.
Without a doubt, Koepka plays his best at major championships and always likes to throw in a little smack talk.
Before last week’s event, ESPN’s Mark Schlabach asked Koepka, “You’ve always been one of the more confident guys going into majors. With the recent struggles, do you still carry that mindset?”
Koepka answered without hesitation, “I’m defending, aren’t I?” Schlabach said, yeah, and Koepka returned a, “okay, just checking.”
Usually, I would have something negative to say bout that comment, but at the same time, this is just Koepka.
This quote carries into this week because he’s defending again and looking to make history. Those two things together should mix into what I’m dubbing a perfect Koepka storm.
This week has so many great storylines to watch out for that without a doubt, and it’s going to produce a great atmosphere.
The first major, being on the west coast, history is looming, and anything could happen.
It wouldn’t surprise me if Koepka hoisted up the Wanamaker Trophy for the third straight year, but I don’t know that it will happen.
Jordan Speith, Thomas and Woods are just three guys looking to hoist up the 27-pound trophy and steal Koepka's title.
Thomas, the newly No. 1-ranked golfer in the world, is coming off a win in Memphis as he collected his 13th win. Now he’s eying his second major and second PGA.
With Bones on his bag again, I like where his head is right now. Could Thomas get win No. 4 at TPC Harding Park? It’s a possibility.
Another player trying to make his own history is Spieth as with a PGA Championship win, he’d complete the Grand Slam by winning all four majors.
However, his game hasn’t been the most consistent, and he’s struggled a good bit. Maybe this week will be the one where it all clicks again.
Bryson DeChambeau is also someone who could make it happen this week. However, he has never finished in the top-10 of a major championship.
Since his transformation, he’s got one win under his belt and, at one time, was the favorite for every major. He’s struggled some since his victory, and well, his attitude seems to hold him back.
The Golden Isles is represented this week by Harris English, Brian Harman, Zach Johnson, Matt Kuchar, Davis Love III, Keith Mitchell, J.T. Poston, and Michael Thompson.
Thompson is paired up with fellow SEC golfers, Kevin Kisner and Ryan Palmer at 7:44 a.m today. Both Kisner and Thompson are playing well, and seeing them face-off with each other should be entertaining.
English is paired up with former RSM Classic winner, Mackenzie Hughes and David Muttitt for the 9:12 a.m. tee time today.
After taking a couple of weeks off, Johnson returns this week as he’s paired up with Henrik Stenson and Collin Morikawa for the first two rounds. Johnson hasn’t gotten a win in a while, so maybe he can find a way to make it happen this week.
However, one of the best pairings of the week has to be Woods, Rory McIlroy and Thomas. I wonder who made that happen? Regardless, this grouping will be incredible to watch as three of the best golfers in the world face off. This group tees off today at 8:33 a.m. on the 10th hole.
Anything could happen this weekend, and I’m betting some form of history will be made. Regardless, the first major championship of 2020 is here, and it wouldn’t be a major without some kind of excitement to it.