Glynn Academy has opened up the offensive playbook this year.
In the past, the Terrors have been known to be a run-heavy offense. This year, with junior quarterback Tyler Devlin and the weapons around him, Glynn’s offense will look to take Region 2-6A by storm.
“Devlin has confidence in himself and his receivers,” said Glynn Academy receivers coach Emmanuel Westmoreland. “The receivers feed off of that confidence that he has for them. It builds their confidence to be able to know that Devlin is going to give them a chance.”
Westmoreland is in his first year with GA’s varsity team. In 2018, he coached the Terrors freshman offense before moving to Wisconsin for two years to coach prep football.
Upon returning to the Golden Isles, Westmoreland has taken over a receivers group building confidence in making plays for Glynn Academy.
“I like that they don’t back down from a jump ball,” Westmoreland said. “That’s going from the tallest in (Tyson) Rooks (6-foot-5), all the way down to the shortest receiver we have in D.J. Riley (5-8). They all love to get in and play football. They are just football players, and they love the game so much. They all get in as much as possible, they are fighting for reps at practice, and even in the games, you see them waiting patiently but waiting to get into the game. The hunger for the game is what I love about this receiver group.”
That hunger from the receivers group has shown on the field, with the Terrors scoring 77 percent of their touchdowns through the air.
Westmoreland said the group has specifically grown in two areas as the season has progressed.
“One, our route running has gotten a lot better,” Westmoreland said. “We are focusing on the little things and that’s something that we can continue to work harder on in practice. The route running has definitely gotten better as far as what we are supposed to do and making our reads into the right spot.
“The second thing that we have gotten better at in my opinion is, catching the ball. Having a better ball sense of when it’s time to jump up and grab the ball or let it fall over our shoulders. There’s quite a few times Tyson has caught a touchdown, where he lets it fall over his shoulder and putting his body between the ball and the defender. Having a good ball sense and knowing when to go grab the ball and when to let it patiently fall into our bucket.”
The touchdown Westmoreland refers to with Rooks came in his first regular season game against McIntosh County Academy. Devlin threw a deep ball to the left sideline and Rooks created separation between himself and the defender for the first touchdown reception of his career.
Rooks isn’t the only newcomer in the receivers group who has made an immediate impact, he is joined by senior Zech Ellis.
“I’ve seen growth,” Westmoreland said of Ellis. “This senior class was actually my freshman class that I coached when I was first here. The growth and being able to see him go from a squeaky little freshman to a senior that is making plays, It’s great. He never played receiver, it was always defensive back and running back.
“This year we tried him at receiver because he has some really strong hands. He ended up blooming in that position. He’s hungry and he’s a receiver that wants every ball that comes to him, he wants it and he doesn’t just want to catch it, he wants to catch it and score with it. He became a weapon this year that we tend to use a lot.”
Ellis has been everywhere on the field, catching screen passes or go routes to throwing key blocks for his fellow teammates to get upfield.
The receiver who has caught Westmoreland’s eye the most is Rooks.
“I would say, Tyson,” Westmoreland said. “The reason I say that is because, like I said, I had an athlete like Tyson (in Wisconsin). I know what it’s like, the first year playing football... I know what it’s like being out there for the first time and not really knowing anything. Being completely raw to the game. The growth he’s had since he first stepped on the field is phenomenal.
“His knowledge of the game and his ability to run routes that he’s never even ran. His drive. That’s what I love to continue to see out of him and he’s bringing that attitude and dog mentality every day. He’s probably one of the ones that I’m most intrigued by.”