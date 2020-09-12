Missing the services of all-region running back Chuckobe Hill, Brunswick High’s passing game picked up the slack offensively to lift the team to a 21-6 victory over McIntosh County Academy on Friday at Glynn County Stadium.
Pirates quarterback KJ Lee bounced back from a tough showing in a season-opening loss against Pierce County to complete his first 11 passes on the evening. The senior signal caller finished the game 12-of-13 for 207 yards and two touchdowns — a majority of which came in the first half as to help Brunswick build a 21-0 advantage.
“(Lee) was a lot more poised,” said BHS head coach Sean Pender. “He was settled, and he did a good job.”
On the first possession of the contest, Lee connected with receiver Tyrease Jones on a 28-yard touchdown pass over the middle of the field to give Brunswick (1-1) and early 7-0 lead. Jones hauled in six passes in the contest for 83 yards and the scoring reception, quickly establishing himself as a big-play threat in the Pirates’ offense this season.
Jones also caught a pair of passes to keep alive a 12-play, 74-yard touchdown drive that extended the Brunswick lead to 14-0 just before the half. Tight end Xavier Bean converted a 3rd-and-10 with a 22-yard reception to set up Khamori Simmons five-yard touchdown run with 2:24 remaining in the first half.
Following a McIntosh County Academy (0-2) three-and-out, Brunswick took over with fewer than two minutes until halftime, and despite three consecutive penalties, found paydirt one more time.
Facing 2nd-and-28, Lee found Amarion Whitfield streaking down the sideline behind the Buccaneers’ secondary for a 62-yard scoring pass to stake the Pirates to a three-touchdown lead going into the locker room.
“We played hard the whole game,” said McIntosh County Academy head coach Bradley Warren. “They’re a good football team, I can’t take anything away from them. They made some great calls, caught us in a bad coverage right before the half.”
Playing its second game at Glynn County Stadium in as many weeks after opening the season against Glynn Academy, McIntosh put together another strong showing for the Class A-Public program.
The Buccaneers rushed for 217 yards with 155 coming on the legs of running back Trenton Johnson, who scored the team’s lone touchdown on an untimed down after the Pirates were whistled for a personal foul as the clock expired.
Turnovers did McIntosh County Academy in against Glynn Academy with each of the four leading directly to scores. The Buccaneers tightened up the ball security and competed hard — that’s all Warren could ask for from opening the season with a pair games against Class 6A programs.
“Our kids, we were using these two ballgames to get better, and I think we definitely did in the second half,” Warren said.
McIntosh won the second half 6-0 on the scoreboard, and it recorded 127 yards of offense to 117 for Brunswick, which chose to turn to some of its younger players to close out the game.
Running backs Leon Charlton and Pat Leggett siphoned some snaps off Simmons in the second half as the Pirates attempt to get their running game cranked up in the absence of Hill, who suffered a knee injury last week. Quarterback Jeffery Waye also took the field to spell Lee for the final few series of the night.
“We gave them the ball in pressure situations to see how they handle it,” Pender said.
Brunswick finished the game with 354 yards of total offense, 147 coming on the ground, despite being flagged 13 times for 138 yards.
The Pirates still have plenty of room to grow.
“We jumped offsides a little too much, that shouldn’t happen, but it did,” Pender said. “We’ll get that cleaned up. We had a couple holding calls, but holding calls happen. That’s part of the game.
“We have to overcome those calls when we get them. When we got behind the sticks, except for the touchdown at the end of the half, we weren’t converting when we got behind like that.”