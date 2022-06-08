It’s been quite an adventurous week for a group of local youths.
Nearly 20 children from around the area signed up for five days of the salt life in the form of the Frederica Academy Kayak Adventure Camp.
With instruction from Southeast Adventures, campers have received a small taste of what makes coastal Georgia special. The week’s itinerary includes outdoor activities like kayaking and paddle boarding, and Wednesday, the daring tykes ventured out on the Lady Jane shrimp boat for an educational experience on the marine life that inhabits their home waters.
As luck would have it, the lesson began before even boarding the ship as an amiable manatee floated near base camp at Marshside Grill, slowly savoring algae growing from beneath the dock.
Although the manatee would be the largest animal to make an appearance, it certainly wasn’t the only.
A variety of different birds were seen flying through the marshes, including the roseate spoonbill which gets its pink hue from a pigment found in the shrimp it feeds on. But the primary attraction was the sea life trawled up in the wake of the Lady Jane.
After casting out the net and piling what the closely following seagulls didn’t pick out onto a table, naturalist Jeff Benson went through each species that was rounded up — explaining what the creature was and how to handle it before passing it on to the eager hands of the bewildered campers.
“That is the thing I love most about it, having kids on the boat because they bring a next level of excitement to it,” said Benson, who has 25 years of experience as a naturalist. “Adults, they get excited, but the kids really get pumped because a lot of the time it might be the first time they’re experiencing something, or the first time they’re getting to see or hold something from the area. Kids make it for me, for sure.”
Among the marine life picked up was a couple of sharks, one a bonnethead and the other a blacktip, in what was 10-year-old Hunter Callaway’s favorite moment of the trip.
It was Callaway’s first time aboard the Lady Jane, and despite suffering a cut from an oyster shell while kayaking earlier in the week, he wasn’t salty about his experience after getting a chance to have a personal council with some of its underwater brethren.
Fostering that love of the marine life is what the Lady Jane is all about.
“We’ll have kids come on, and at the beginning of the trip, they won’t want to touch anything,” Benson said. “Then by the end of the trip, they’re regretting they didn’t start from the beginning. They’re holding and touching everything, and to me, it’s really important having it be a hands-on experience.
“That’s where people connect with the animals, and that’s when they’re going to connect with the ecology here on the coast, and they’re going to start to learn to love it. Once they learn to love it, they’ll want to protect it, and it just grows from there.”
More than a few campers were captivated, though maybe none as much as 10-year-old Rachel Goehring, who was most excited about a few squids the net pulled in. It’s her favorite animal, after all.
“I don’t like eating any animals, but I love touching them, and feeling them, and playing with them,” Goehring said.
The campers also got hands on with an Atlantic stingray, not to be confused with the butterfly ray also dredged up, horseshoe crabs, and a number of different species of fish, including a couple of puffer fish — a personal favorite of 9-year-old Finely Parmelee, who had never seen one before, but is already planning on asking for ahead of her next birthday.
It must have felt like dejá vü for Benson as he watched the enthusiastic group chirping as they exited the shrimper. He was once an exuberant adolescent developing a love for the water and its inhabitants, and that’s not something that goes away.
“My love for the coast still grows,” Benson said.