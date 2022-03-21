Glynn Academy fought off a late rally from Brunswick High on Monday to earn the first win in this year’s City Championship series, 5-2
With both teams having their Friday games postponed due to weather, both the Terrors (13-3, 4-2) and Pirates (7-8, 1-5) were not only looking to get back on the diamond but scratch the loss off of their current streak.
On the mound were aces Tom Echols (Glynn) and Chamberlain Dent (Brunswick). Although neither of them had their best stuff on the bump, it was their performance at the plate that shined.
The two combined for a perfect 6-6 at the plate (four Echols, two Dent) and three RBI coming from Echols in a timely fashion.
The first runs came across the board in the top half of the third inning, with Glynn getting to Dent early and loading the bases– on singles by Spence Hartman and Gus Gandy as well as a hit by pitch on Tyler Devlin– with no outs.Jack Anderson recorded the first RBI of the inning with a ground ball out to bring Hartman in. Echols then stepped up to the plate and on an 0-2 count, he cleared the bases with a single to left field for two runs batted in.
Brunswick would get out of the inning after Glynn had runners on the corners with two outs and looking for more runs. The team executed a rundown on an attempted double steal, with Brandon Kasper (in for Echols on the bases) tagged out as he tried to slide back into third to salvage Hugh Edgy’s at-bat.
“I wouldn’t say that we were too aggressive,” Glynn manager John Welborn said. “I would say that we made a lot of mental mistakes, and that is something we’ve got clean up, but we also have several players out. So we have got guys that are playing that this is their first or second competitive game. It’s a learning curve, and we know that those things are going to happen.
The Pirates came to life in the bottom half of the sixth inning, attacking early in the pitch count after seeing Echols on the mound for five innings. After Dent was pulled before the Pirates returned to the field in the sixth, Hunter Bratcher filled in his spot on the mound and at the plate. Bratcher singled on the first pitch he saw from Echols and the Pirates started to believe the time was now to strike.
Tai Gadson took over on the base paths for Bratcher and immediately made use of his speed in a matter of moments with Caden Purvis delivering a double to the outfield wall to put Pirate runners on second and third. Isaiah Brauda hit a sacrifice fly to right fielder Greyson Gegg. With Gadson’s speed over on third, he beat the throw home for the Pirates’ first run of the night. Brunswick would add another run, courtesy of a passed ball that Jackson Bufkin couldn’t retrieve in time to try and throw out Morgan Ponsell.
“I’m proud of the way that we played,” Brunswick manager Greg Roberts said. “We didn’t play poorly. Chamberlain didn’t have his best stuff, he had problems throwing his breaking ball and off-sped stuff but he continued to battle and he gave us a chance to win—We got guys on and we competed, that’s the way baseball works.”
Echols got his team out of the inning by striking out Elijah Wellman and celebrated with his team outside of the dugout before the top half of the seventh inning.
In between the half innings, Welborn spoke to his batters that were about to face Bratcher’s sidearm delivery.
“I was just telling him that basically, we didn’t have to steal as soon as he picked his leg up,” Welborn said. “We could wait a little longer to when he goes to the plate. I just told them before that half-inning that we got to play harder. Our brand of baseball is to play hard, play harder than the other team.”
Devlin worked a bases-loaded walk after being down in the count, 0-2. After a fielding error on a hit by Jack Anderson, Devlin took off for third base.
Trying to lay down the tag in time, the ball bounced out of Wellman’s glove and reached the fencing around the Pirate dugout. Devlin popped up to his feet and raced for home, beating the throw in to put the Terrors up 4-2.
Echols delivered at the plate for the fourth time of the night as he hit a single to left field to bring in Luis Luccioni for the fifth run of the game.
Glynn’s three-run lead would be tested by the heart of the Pirates order in the bottom of the seventh.
Echols returned to the mound for the start of the seventh inning but quickly found himself in trouble. Brunswick’s Jordan Lodise singled on the first pitch he saw, and Jonathan Landers worked a six-pitch walk to put runners on first and second and the top of the lineup up to bat for Brunswick.
“If I could have drawn it up anyway, I would have wanted Kyle Lodise, I wanted Riley Morgan, Matthew Neal,” Roberts said after the loss. “We had runners on, and we did it in back-to-back innings. The inning before where we got two we hit them right back up there. I couldn’t have asked for a better way to get it, we just didn’t get what we needed to get done.”
Welborn came out to thank Echols for his performance and called for the rocket arm of Luke Barch to close the game out for the Terrors.
Barch faced the top of the Pirate order, striking out Lodise and Morgan before forcing a ground ball out to end the game for Glynn.
Echols earned the win after going six innings and striking out five batters, he did allow eight hits, two walks and two runs (one earned) to come across for the Pirates. Barch closed out the game in 14 pitches, with two strikeouts.
“Tom did Tom things, he gets out there and competes,” Welborn said of Echols’s night. “He throws strikes, makes them put the ball in play and gives a chance to win like he always does. Luke comes in, calm, cool, collected, and with no worries. Anytime he gets the ball to end the game, I know it’s a wrap too.”
The two schools remade Friday’s postponements, with Glynn traveling to Richmond Hill and Brunswick traveling to Statesboro. The results of those games were not available as of press time.
The two schools will proceed to play the second game of the City Championship series at Wainwright Field tonight.