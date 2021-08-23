Year 2 of the Israel Delgado era of Mariners volleyball is off to a killer start. Coastal Georgia opened its season by winning 12 of the 14 sets played at its invitational at Howard Coffin Gym this past weekend.
Tremendous serving performances powered Coastal to a pair of 3-0 sweeps of Tennessee Wesleyan and Dillard on Saturday. A day later, the Mariners’ handed both Dillard and West Virginia Institute of Technology a 3-1 defeat.
The quick start to the season was just what Coastal was looking for coming off a hectic campaign that saw Delgado take over the program just before the reality of COVID-19 firmly set in. Dealing with postponements, cancellations and quarantines, the Mariners got off to a 2-2 start over a two-week stretch in September.
Coastal Georgia finished last season 12-6 overall and 8-5 in The Sun Conference with just five wins in nine matches at Howard Coffin over the balance of the year.
Now, with at least something resembling a normal offseason under the program’s belt, the Mariners appear prepared to return to the form that saw the team compete in the opening round of the NAIA Volleyball National Championship in 2018.
Coastal Georgia got its season started with a 25-14, 25-13, 25-21 sweep of Tennessee Wesleyan that saw junior Giovana Larregui Lopez, who was named a Sun Conference Player to Watch for the second straight season, record a match-high 14 kills.
Fifth-year senior, and All-Conference second team member, Alison Muldrow notched four aces in the opening match before adding five more to her tally against Dillard, which fell 25-20, 25-14, 30-28. First-year Mariner Seliann Concepcion Rodriguez also recorded five aces against Dillard in addition to 12 kills.
As a team, the Mariners tallied 14 aces in each of their first two matches, already tying the team’s season high from last year. Then Coastal Georgia made program history.
In the first game of Sunday’s double feature — a rematch against Dillard — Coastal set a program record with 18 aces, breaking the previous record of 16 set in 2012. Muldrow led the team with six aces, Skylar Gribben added five, and Concepcion Rodriguez and Larregui Lopez had four and three aces, respectively in the 25-16, 25-10, 22-25, 25-22 victory.
Coastal Georgia had a relatively modest eight aces in its 25-21, 25-11, 21-25, 25-15 win over West Virginia Institute of Technology, but the Mariners find themselves ranked No. 1 in the NAIA in aces per set (3.86) among teams that have played at least two matches.
The 13.5 aces per match Coastal Georgia has produced through four contests far outpaces the 6.8 aces the team averaged over 18 matches last season. A full offseason accounts for some of the improvement.
“We had a chance to train in a real preseason,” Delgado said. “Last year was kind of pushing to get something right because of COVID, but this year we have the time to work on technique, measuring the speed of the serve, and trying to figure out the right location... I think that’s a big part of why we’re serving well.”
The trio of Larregui Lopez, Muldrow and Concepcion Rodriguez combined for 41 service aces this weekend, and each of the three players is averaging more than 4.0 points per set.
Larregui Lopez racked up 51 kills and 47 digs in four matches, both top marks on the team, and Concepcion Rodriguez ranks second with 45 kills and 40 digs. Muldrow notched 32 kills while maintaining a .429 hitting percentage — the highest of any Mariner with at least 10 total attacks — and recording 10 block assists.
Junior transfer Samantha Johnson led Coastal Georgia with 76 assists as the primary setter while Rebecca Brown, Kyla Mullen, Fabiola Colon also averaged 5.00 assists per set in spot duty.
Coastal will look to extend its winning streak when it travels to Jacksonville for a match against Edward Waters College on Wednesday at 6 p.m.