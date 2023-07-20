Members of the community gathered at the Brunswick High School auditorium Tuesday to show their support and gratitude for a two-time state champion with a heart of gold.
But Riyon Rankin was just as appreciative for what the community has done for him when the guest of honor addressed the well-wishing crowd before embarking upon the next step in his meteoric rise to stardom.
“I feel very special,” Rankin said. “I’m very grateful for everyone coming out, showing their support, and I will do my best to continue to get better at the things I do to make everyone happy.”
But Rankin has already accomplished that as the cavalcade of speakers recounted their tales of the two-time high jump state champion.
As a junior, Rankin became the first athlete in Brunswick High history to win a state title in track and field, and this past year, he upped the ante by breaking the 40-year-old GHSA Track and Field State Championships record with a jump of 7-3.75 en route to defending his crown.
Rankin also earned a national championship at the Nike Outdoor Nationals last month, and he went on to compete at the USATF U20 Outdoor Championships.
While Rankin’s athletic achievements have him on track to compete for a spot in the 2024 Olympics, his exemplary attitude received just as much recognition at the community celebration.
Brunswick principal Slade Turner affirmed that he’s never heard an ill word spoken about Rankin, and Glynn County athletic director Steve Waters said the highest compliment he could pay Rankin was that he is respected even more off the field than he is on it.
A basketball player at heart, Rankin was a first-team all-region selection for the Pirates’ varsity team this past season despite knowing his future resided on the track. Boys basketball coach Chris Turner praised Rankin’s humbleness, calling him one of the most special kids he’s ever coached — and one deserving of everything that is coming to him.
Track and field coaches Brian Edwards and Keisha Hamilton has just as effusive praise for Rankin, who began his career with the recreation and parks department. Offered a choice between competing in both running and jumping events, a young Rankin chose to focus on the high jump.
Years later, that has proven to be the correct decision.
But Rankin’s inspirational efforts have reached further than the high school. Two-time high jump Olympic medalist Hollis Conway recorded a video message of encouragement for Rankin, and Brunswick Mayor Cosby Johnson took a moment to speak to Rankin — comparing the opportunity ahead of him to Deion Sanders leaving his hometown in Florida for the lights of prime time.
Modest as ever, Rankin soaked in the adoration despite feeling undeserving of the spotlight.
“I don’t feel like I deserve it just yet because I don’t feel like I’ve done enough just yet,” Rankin said. “But I’m very grateful for it.”
The community obviously feels otherwise.
Pastor Craig Campbell of the Zion Baptist Church presented Rankin with a plaque congratulating him on his achievements on the track that included a quote from Jeremiah 29:11 — “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the lord, plans to prosper you.”
In addition to praying for Rankin’s continued success, the church awarded him a scholarship check as assistance on the next stage of his journey as a track and field athlete at the University of Georgia.
When it was finally time for Rankin to step to the podium, he thanked everyone for their support, before turning his attention to his mother and younger brother, who fuel his drive to succeed.
“My family is my motivation,” Rankin said. “I’m trying to help them the best I can with everything I do. I put my 100 in everything I do.”
As the owner of two of the five individual state championships in Brunswick High history, Rankin has already solidified his legacy within the city.
Now he has the chance to be mentioned in the same vein as legends like Darius Slay as a source of inspiration for those who come after him.
“It means a lot to me,” Rankin said. “That’s what I do it for. I do it to try to make everyone happy.”