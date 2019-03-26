The deep, talented Glynn Academy girls soccer team flexed its collective muscle Tuesday in handling Effingham County 10-0 at Glynn County Stadium.
Seven different Terrors scored goals, and two others recorded assists as they raced out to a 6-0 lead by halftime and invoked the mercy rule with more than 25 minutes remaining in the second half.
“We’ve got a very talented group of girls that are very hard-working, very dedicated, play with a lot of passion, play with a lot of heart, and are very skillful,” said Glynn girls head coach Tom Lemmon. “Any chance they get to play, they want to play.”
The 10-0 victory was the Terrors’ third of the season against foes from Region 2-6A. Glynn is undefeated in the region, outscoring its opponents 49-4 through six games.
The latest onslaught featured two first-half goals from both Haley Williams and Anna Meredith with Sally Brock and Lily Pruitt each also finding the back of the net as the Red Terrors built their advantage.
Feeling it was on the verge of yet another big win, Glynn struck like lightning in the second half.
Fewer than two minutes into the half, Lacy Tucker got involved in the action with a goal of her own to push the lead to seven. Five minutes later, Brock scored her second goal on a sliding kick just in front of the net.
Up 8-0, the Terrors closed to within a score of the early victory when Hannah Burandt connected on a cross in front of the net off the foot of Brock with 29 minutes remaining in the game.
And even with reserves called onto the field at multiple positions, it didn’t take long for Glynn Academy to score the game-ending goal when, two minutes later, Beth Kelsch sprinted down the side of the field to chase down a ball before beating three defenders for the score, underscoring the depth of the team’s scorers.
“You can’t focus on one player,” Lemmon said. “You’ve got multiple players, even our midfields, that can score from deep. Even our outside backs and backs got goals this year, one or two scored today.
“We can score from about any position, really.”
Though the Terrors’ offense has been explosive this season, all things considered, it’s the team’s defensive discipline that may be the most impressive part of its game.
Glynn averages 6.5 goals per game this season, and with its scoring prowess, it would be easy for the team to engage in shootouts from time-to-time and rely on its ability to outscore the opposing club. However, the Terrors have only allowed 10 goals overall through 12 contests.
“Defensively, we’re very sound, very strong, very organized,” Lemmon said. “We’ve got some good leadership back there, our two center backs do it very well. Our outside backs are getting up and down the field for us, giving us a lot of support in the attack and getting balls in for us.”
Glynn Academy improved to 11-0-1 on the season ahead of the school’s spring break. After a week off, the Terrors will return to action April 9 when they travel to Savannah for match against St. Vincent’s.
Glynn boys 3
Effingham 1
The Red Terrors got two goals from Clay Watkins to lift them over the Rebels on Tuesday at Glynn County Stadium.
Bobby Hrdlicka also notched a goal for Glynn Academy, while Ben Alexander and Lucas Acevado tallied assists.
Glynn will be back in action Thursday when it welcomes Wando (S.C.) into Glynn County Stadium for a non-region match.