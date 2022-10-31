It had been 18 years since the Glynn Academy girls cross country team won a region championship.
That streak was broken last Thursday when the Terrors ran away with the Region 2-6A Meet at College of Coastal Georgia.
Paced by the top 2 runners in the competition, Glynn Academy had a score of just 29, nearly half the score of second-place South Effingham, which finished with 57. Lakeside Evans placed third on the girls side with 94 points, and Brunswick High came in fourth with 103 — each program advancing to the Class 6A state meet.
Terrors’ Maura Thomas was the individual champion, finishing the 5K in 20:23, her closest competitor being teammate Lexi Alberson at 20:39. Carolina Wessel also finished in the top 5 at fifth place with a time of 21:30.
Abigail Winford finished in eighth place with a time of 22:04, and Lacey Reed rounded out the scoring for Glynn Academy, placing 13th in 22:48. It was such a dominant effort for the Terrors’ girls, Isabella Albright (14th; 23:02) and Wyleigh Foulk (15th; 23:15) were outside the school’s top 5 runners despite outpacing many program’s second- or third-fastest runner.
Brunswick also had a strong showing in the girls’ race with Emma Kirkland (seventh; 21:58) and Sydney Haywood (10th; 22:26) spurring the team on to state.
Riley Letson ran a 25:07 to finish 24th, Emily Hoskins finished 29th with a time of 26:19, and Georgia Lawless capped the scoring, running a 27:12 to finish 33rd. Jailynn Bradley (41st; 30:14) and Dani Yates (43rd; 30:29) also competed for Brunswick.
In the boys race, Glynn Academy managed to earn a state meet bid with a fourth-place finish as a team in an ultra-competitive region that saw second-place Lakeside Evans finish with just five fewer points. Evans won the meet with 42 points, but it was third-place South Effingham who saw its runners take the top 2 spots overall.
Jack Roberts led the Terrors’ boys, running the 5K in 17:02 to place seventh overall, and teammate Maxwell Wakeland wasn’t far behind in ninth with a time of 17:10. Terrors teammates Noah Abaraca (18th; 17:55) and Cole Albright (19th; 18:01) also crossed the finish line near one another — same for Griffin Lee, who rounded out the scoring in 28th with a time of 18:53, and Cameron Gazaway, who was 29th in 18:53. Joesph Barnes (40th; 19:18) also ran for Glynn Academy.
Brunswick’s boys narrowly missed out on qualifying for state, finishing fifth with a score of 111, but the Pirates had a showing they could be proud of in the region meet, where they lowered their average split from 18:29 of a year ago down to 18:15.
Zachary Reed led the charge for Brunswick, finishing 14th overall with a time of 17:48. Ryan Thomas (21st; 18:11), Daniel Zamudio (22nd; 18:13), Thomas Clay (24th; 18:17), and Caden Stevenot (20th; 18:54) providing the rest of the team’s scoring. Bruce Davis (46th; 21:57) and Cooper Davis (48th; 23:15) also competed for Brunswick.
But the road doesn’t end just yet for the qualifying teams.
Glynn Academy will send its boys and girls teams off to state to compete at the state meet in Carrollton this Saturday. Before they depart, the school will hold a “Terror Walk” for the teams at 8:30 a.m. Friday.
The Brunswick High girls will also make the trip to Carrollton.