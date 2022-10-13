Glynn Academy looks to push for a .500 record and a second straight region win when they host Grovetown on homecoming night at 7:30 p.m. tonight

Picking up their first region win of the season last week against South Effingham, 13-9, Glynn Academy (3-4, 1-2) takes on another winless region foe in newcomer Grovetown.

More from this section