Glynn Academy looks to push for a .500 record and a second straight region win when they host Grovetown on homecoming night at 7:30 p.m. tonight
Picking up their first region win of the season last week against South Effingham, 13-9, Glynn Academy (3-4, 1-2) takes on another winless region foe in newcomer Grovetown.
Although winless in their first year in Region 2-6A, the Warriors have put forth great offensive numbers.
“They spread it out, they are really athletic on the perimeter,” said Glynn Academy’s Rocky Hidalgo. “Their quarterback is an incredible athlete, and they are going to try and get the ball out to their athletes. They struggle sometimes in pass protection, but their quarterback is good enough to where they will break you down and run the ball. He makes something out of nothing even when you feel like you got him. We have to do a great job of keeping him in the pocket, and we also have to find somebody that is able to mirror him with the foot speed to make sure that he is not going to make big plays with his feet in passing situations.”
Grovetown’s quarterback, Amare Clark, has thrown for 923 yards and 10 touchdowns in seven games. On his feet, he has 338 yards rushing and four touchdowns. Overall, the Warriors’ offense has accumulated more than 1,000 yards on the ground and accumulated nearly 300 yards a game this season.
Knowing the dual-threat ability Clark brings when he enters Glynn County Stadium, Hidalgo said they might rotate between a few guys to spy on Clark throughout the game.
Defensively, the Warriors have struggled in three of their four defeats on the season, giving up 40 or more points to Thomson, Evans, and Brunswick High. In last week’s 28-14 defeat to Effingham County, the loss pushed Grovetown to an 0-3 record in the region.
While watching film, Coach Hidalgo said Grovetown runs a 4-3 front with the secondary using its athletes to chase down ball carriers.
“You don’t get a lot of big plays on them in the running game generally cause they are so athletic,” Hidalgo said. “The two edge guys are pretty good guys that get up the field. We are going to have to get some movement on the interior of their defensive line. We have to push people around. It is not going to be a game that we can make a perimeter game and just win on the perimeter because they are pretty good there.
“It comes down to us and we have to execute that and get the ball in the hands of our playmakers and in positions where they can go and make plays.”
Glynn Academy will have its hands full in hopes of keeping Grovetown on the losing side of region games they have been part of, with Coach Hidalgo pointing out three things his team will need to do to come away with the win.
“We can’t give up explosive plays,” Hidalgo said. “We have to keep the quarterback in the pocket and limit explosive plays. We have to run the football, get physical up front and run the football and play Glynn Academy football. The final thing is we have to play great in special teams. Winning football games, it’s no secret in what you do. Turnovers, explosive plays, and those hidden yardages that’s in on the special teams. Those are the guys who win those and you are going to win the game.”