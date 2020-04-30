Yo ho, yo ho, it’s a Pirate’s life for Keya Daniels.
Following four seasons as a Brunswick High Pirate, Daniels doubled down on her swashbuckling ways, committing to play basketball at Chattahoochee Valley Community College.
“When I visited the school, it was a really nice school,” said Daniels of her decision. “The girls that were there, they were really nice. I felt like it was going to be a good school for me.”
“And it was the Pirates. They’re Pirates.”
Daniels has been a key contributor at Brunswick since her freshman year when she averaged 4.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 0.8 blocks per game for a region title-winning Pirates team.
“She jumped right in as a freshman and played varsity from ninth grade on up,” said Brunswick girls basketball coach Maria Mangram. “She was just one of those kids that had to jump into the fire right away.”
Daniels added: “When I started on varsity I was real nervous, but I had to just get out of the funk and go out and play my game.”
Her motor on defense earned Daniels a spot on the all-region second team as a freshman, foreshadowing a career that would see her return to the second team as a sophomore before notching first team honors her junior and senior seasons.
Not only did Daniels improve at what she does best as a defender, she added more and more to her game each season as she developed into one of the top players in the region.
She averaged 7.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 2.8 steals, and 0.9 blocks over the course of her high school career — her best statistical season coming as a junior in which she averaged 9.7 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 3.7 steals, and 1.8 blocks per contest.
“When she first came, all she had to do was fill the lane,” Mangram said. “All she had to do was catch the ball, lay it up, and then turnaround. She was the head of our press, so her role was a little easier.
“Then in 10th grade, we required her to handle the ball a little bit more, she had to do a little bit more dribbling, and she was uncomfortable, but she worked at it. She worked at being able to catch the ball and drive.
“Then as a junior, her role changed again. She had to do way more. She started being our person to take the ball out, and anybody that knows sports, the person that takes the ball out has to have great judgement. They have to be able to know what to do in tight situations. Every year it was a different role… Over the four years she definitely grew.”
Daniels’ uptick in rebounding was partially the result of sliding down the lineup to do battle in the paint more often, which is but one example of her willingness to do whatever it the team needed from her.
And her inclination to go the extra mile was not limited to the court.
Under the request of Mangram, Daniels also competed in cross country and track and field, honing the athleticism that’d been apparent in her since her camp days.
“We met her first off when we had our little girls camp, which was years ago,” Mangram said. “She might have been either 11 or 12, or 12 or 13, I can’t remember how old she was, but she was so athletic then, even before running, and lifting weights, and training your core, those types of things, and actually learning the game.”
Daniels stepped up as a leader as well after rarely speaking early in her varsity career.
Mangram believes Daniels’ experience playing on successful teams as an underclassman helped her flourish as a vocal leader. Daniels relished the role.
“It was fun because I got to help other people, and I got to really know other people more when I started talking,” Daniels said.
With Daniels on the varsity squad, Brunswick went 66-45 over the past four seasons, including 26-8 in region play. But now the heartbeat of the Brunswick High Pirates will look to bring life to Chattahoochee Valley Community College Pirates.
Daniels won’t even have to change out of her blue and yellow.
And although she didn’t get an “official” signing ceremony with schools closed due to COVID-19, Pirate supporters still found a way to congratulate Daniels on her commitment with a procession of cars.
“First I didn’t really think the team was going to come,” Daniels said. “But then I had a little parade, and I just heard them honking. I was so happy.”