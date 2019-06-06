An adult’s night out to support the kids.
Glynn Academy’s second annual Night in Terror Town provided something for everyone.
Held at Rutland Distillery and Tipsy McSways downtown, the soiree invited Terror supporters to grab a drink and some hors d’oeuvres and mingle with proceeds from the event going to the Glynn Academy football team’s academic program.
“Our academic program, Gena Churchwell, Jenifer Anderson, all those guys who work with our kids, they tutor them during the year for regular classes,” said Terrors head coach Rocky Hidalgo. “But we also, every kid in our program, we do SAT and ACT tutors and prep for the tests for each kid.
“It’s a lot of hard work, and there are textbooks and study guides, on top of feeding kids breakfast and dinner when they come in for those things, it’s expensive. This, for us, this is our event to fund our academic program to make sure those kids have a chance to go off, go to college, be eligible, and do something after Red Terror football.”
Hidalgo began the academic program at Glynn Academy in 2015, his second year with the school. Originally run by Stacy Taylor before Churchwell took over, the program has come to play a significant role in the Terrors’ success in the classroom.
“I think it’s been huge,” Hidalgo said. “I think if you look at our test scores, and our kids who have been able to go off and go to college, I think a big part of that is what we’ve done with our academic program and our test prep.”
Looking to cover the cost of tutors and textbooks, the Night in Terror Town was born last year from an idea from Glynn Academy’s head coach.
With a little help, the event has quickly bloomed.
Upstairs of the distillery featured various prizes up for grabs in a silent auction, including a baseball signed by Georgia outfielder, and Glynn Academy alumnus, Randon Jernigan, a stay at the Jekyll Island Club, a one-hour photo shoot, tickets to Hamilton on Broadway, and a wine rack featuring nearly 70 bottles.
Tickets were also sold for a chance to win a ladies and gentlemen’s locker made up of items valued at more than $500.
The goal for the evening was to raise $10,000 for the Terrors’ academic program, and by a look at the crowd, the target appeared to be well within reach.
“I think it’s good when you look out here and see all these people come out here and support Red Terror football,” Hidalgo said. “Without their support, we can’t be successful.
“It’s a really neat night here. Obviously you see a lot go Glynn Academy alumni, a lot of moms and dads, a chance for us to come out socially and spend some time with each other without a football game in the background.”