Masters week is a deeply cherished time in the Peach State. For the state’s golfers, it’s a sacred occasion.
One of the few things that can pull some of our local golfers off the course is the opportunity to watch the best in their field compete in perhaps the most prestigious tournament in the sport right in their own backyard of Augusta National.
What’s more, over 83 editions of the event, the Masters has developed a number of rich traditions that make for an unique experience in itself for patrons both virtually and in-person.
“That is the one tournament I turn on Monday, and when it’s done Sunday, that’s when I stop watching,” said Coastal Georgia golfer Chip Thompson. “It’s constant.”
Thompson is a Thomasville native that has won three events as a Mariner, including the latest event the Battle at the Primm, and he was able to make the trek to golf mecca with his father as a graduation gift in 2017.
There Thompson was able to witness one of his favorite Masters traditions while taking in the Tuesday practice round: PGA pros skipping their ball across the pond on hole No. 16. Of course, Thompson also had to pick up one of Augusta National’s famous pimento cheese sandwiches, which he said lived up to the immense hype.
“I got the pimento cheese sandwich, which they say is the bomb.com,” Thompson said. “It was super good, and it was like two bucks too, so that’s awesome.”
Cason Cavalier — a two-time state champion at Frederica Academy — has been fortunate enough to have a firsthand experience at the Masters as well, and he too implores anyone attending the tournament to try each of the signature sandwiches, which include egg salad, barbecue sliders, the classic chicken, and for the first time this year, chicken salad on brioche.
But aside from the food, Cavalier believes one of the best parts of attending the Masters in person is gaining a full appreciation for the natural charm of Augusta National.
“The golf course is perfect,” Cavalier said. “It’s unlike any other course I’ve seen before. It’s always in perfect condition. No matter where you are, the blades of grass are just cut perfectly.”
Thompson agreed, noting the course is closed six months out of the year in preparation of tournaments like the Women’s Amateur and the Masters.
It’s not just the blooming azaleas that pop a little differently to in-person patrons, the makeup of the full details of the course also take shape.
“One thing people don’t realize about Augusta, it’s very hilly and slopey,” Cavalier said. “People who have not been there don’t really appreciate that on TV.
“There will be like a 100-foot drop off you’ll see in person, but on TV, you can’t see it at all. It’s crazy.”
However, the beauty of the Masters is there is still plenty of customs to enjoy for those who turn to the television for their coverage.
The Par 3 Contest is a beloved event dating back to 1960 that is held on the Wednesday of the tournament and turns the Masters into a family affair as wives, girlfriends, children or other family members of golfers serve as caddies for the nine-hole event compete with Augusta National jumpsuits.
The Sunday before the tournament now features the Drive, Chip Putt National finals, which is one of Coastal Georgia golfer Kristen Crooms’ favorite traditions.
Crooms, who has notched three individual wins as a freshman with the Mariners, played her prep golf just over 85 miles from Augusta National at Metter, where she finished as the low medalist at the 1-2A Area Championship the same year he favorite Masters memory was made.
“My favorite memory at the Masters is the crowd coming and crowding around when Tiger was making his way to the 18th hole,” Crooms said. “You always know when Tiger is making his way around.”
And one doesn’t have to be at Augusta National to enjoy some of their own Masters traditions.
Brunswick High golfer Jeremiah Austin has been a regular at the local RSM Classic, but the freshman has not yet crossed a visit to the Masters off his bucket list just yet. Mainly because Austin is often teeing off himself at one of the various tournaments he plays.
Still, he honors Masters week in his own special way with a nod to the green jacket presented to champions.
“Whenever those tournaments come up around Masters time, I like to dress in some type of green,” Austin said. “Because I’m never home most of the time, I’m at the golf course or something like that, so that’s something I like doing during Masters week.”