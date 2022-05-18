The Pirates will look a bit different when they take the field at 4 p.m. Thursday to cap off the spring with their Blue vs. Gold game.
Garrett Grady is now patrolling the sideline as the head coach for Brunswick High after spending the past five years as an assistant at the school.
While there will still be plenty of similarities to the team coming off an 11-1 season and Region 2-6A championship, a few of the most immediately noticeable differences will be at the offensive skill positions.
A year ago, the Pirates rotated between quarterbacks Jeffery Waye and Sutton Ellis, who combined to throw for 1,554 yards, 12 touchdowns and 11 interceptions on 164 pass attempts. But Waye is graduating — he and defensive back Derrick Smith will sign with Greenboro College during a ceremony on the field at 3:45 p.m., joining linebacker Dreyton Laury, who will sign with LaGrange — and Ellis transferred to Frederica Academy.
Instead, J.R. Elkins is expected to take over the reigns as Brunswick’s signal caller after the 6-foot-5 rising junior flashed his enormous potential at the junior varsity stage last season.
“J.R.’s got a live arm, he’s just got to prove himself,” Grady said. “He’s done that at the JV level, and just being developed there last year. This year, spring football, he really needed this spring season, to get better, which he has.”
Elkins has impressed this spring, his big arm allowing the Pirates to throw the ball down the field more to a receiving corps that includes the explosive Terry Mitchell and big-bodied Kevin Thomas, but the job still isn’t a given with the looming presence of 6-foot-2 rising senior Gerald Quick.
“Gerald Quick has done a really good job learning the offense as well,” Grady said. “He’s not 100 percent cleared yet because of rehab from an ACL injury, but he’ll get some reps tomorrow — the quarterback is going to be dead, they’re off limits. So he’s going to be able to compete in that because it’s a non-contact drill. Those guys right now are competing at a high level.”
The ground game will also be interesting to watch for Brunswick, which has to replace nearly all of its rushing production from a season ago when seniors Chuckobe Hill, Ree Simmons, Leon Charlton and Pat Leggett combined for 2,248 rushing yards — 90 percent of the Pirates’ 2,498-yard total — and 42 touchdowns.
Now rising sophomore William Heck is being groomed as the successor to the Wolf Pack after playing a handful of snaps as a first-year high school player last season.
“He was a cub in the Wolf Pack last year, and now he’s developing into that role,” Grady said. “He reminds me of a young Chuckobe Hill, who saw time as a freshman and really carried the weight as a sophomore. That’s where Chuckobe broke out with a 1,000-yard season, as a sophomore.
“Now (Heck) kills it in the weight room; he knows he’s got to carry a load there.”
Ivan Johnson may also get some snaps at running back, having proven how dangerous he is with the ball in his hands as a punt returner last year, but primarily he’ll act as one of the key pieces in a talented, veteran defensive backfield for the Pirates.
Talent and experience is a reoccurring theme at all three levels of Brunswick’s Black Flag defense. Defensive lineman Ka’Shawn Thomas is the reigning Region 2-6A Defensive Player of the Year, and he’s since committed to Wake Forest as a rising senior.
Rising junior outside linebacker Devin Smith has also become a hot name on the recruiting trail following a breakout season that saw him record 16 tackles for a loss and six sacks, picking up offers from Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Duke, and Iowa State so far.
But other players have also shined around the stars this spring as well.
“Of course everyone is going to talk about Devin Smith, and Devin’s had a really good spring and everything, but Lionel Twitty and River Creel have turned it up a notch,” Grady said.
Another player that has flown under the radar, but nevertheless, had a strong spring is versatile offensive lineman Eli Smith.
“Eli was a defensive lineman, and we transitioned him to an O-lineman last year, and he started every game at right guard for me,” Grady said. “Then this spring, I started him out at right tackle, and actually moved him back to right guard.
“He’s kind of flip-flopped here and there, but he’s done a great job of adjusting. He’s a guy that comes to work every single day, works hard in the weight room… He just does a really good job. He’s a really good teammate.”
Brunswick has also asked a lot from rising sophomore Caleb Butler, who splits out wide as a receiver as well as lining up in the backfield as an H-back.
While spring is a time for the program to get a handle on what works and what it needs to improve on, there are certainly clues as to what parts of the team could look like come fall. A couple of years ago, Amarion Whitfield stood out in the spring as he began his transition from receiver to shutdown corner, and last season, Brunswick made a number of big plays in the screen game — a trend that carried over when the games counted.
The community is welcome to the BHS practice field to watch as the Pirates usher out the past era and ring in the new.
“We’re asking everyone to come out and support,” Grady said. “Bring a lawn chair, we’re going to be out on the practice field… I’m going to have a food truck out here, we’re going to have the Kona ice truck. We’re just asking people who come to bring a case of water — it’s a hydration game. Donate water, donate some Gatorade, individual package snacks. That’s what we’re trying to do.”