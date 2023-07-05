Middle school and high school football players will have the chance to train like a pro next weekend.
Former Brunswick High star Darius Slay is set to hold the Big Play Slay Football Camp at Glynn County Stadium on July 15 that is open to all athletes from areas around the Golden Isles.
Slay wrapped up his 10th NFL season earlier this year during which the five-time Pro Bowl selection has recorded 513 tackles, 133 pass deflections, 26 interceptions, four fumble recoveries and four defensive touchdowns.
After spending seven seasons as the primary cover corner for the Detroit Lions, which drafted Slay in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft, he has spent the last three years with the Philadelphia Eagles, helping the franchise advance to Super Bowl LVII this past season.
Slay will be bringing along members of the NFC champions to assist in his camp.
“Bringing some of my teammates so bring your kids (and) have them ready to compete,” Slay said via Facebook.
More than 150 campers have already registered to take lessons from one of the best players to come out of the area.
Slay concluded his prep career at Brunswick with more than 2,700 rushing yards and 34 rushing touchdowns. He earned all-state honors from the Atlanta Journal-Constitution following a senior campaign that saw him rush for more than 1,300 yards and 15 touchdowns while notching six interceptions — two returned for scores — while leading the Pirates to their first region title in nine years.
But the road has been anything but easy for Slay, who can connect with local players with similar upbringings.
Despite originally committing to Mississippi State as a senior, some setbacks forced Slay to begin his college career at Itawamba Community College, where he strove to get better on and off the field, resulting in improved grades and back-to-back selections to the Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges All-State First Team.
Slay transferred to Mississippi State as a junior and went on to put together two more strong seasons, including a senior year in which he led the SEC with five interceptions and earned All-SEC honors.
Since being drafted to the NFL, Slay has regularly given back to his hometown. He’s worked with Shawn Williams through the Coastal Outreach Soccer program to open the Big Play Center of Excellence, which offers academic support and various community service and leadership development opportunities.
Slay has held youth camps at Howard Coffin Park and Easter events at Selden Park. He’s made donations to local programs.
The Big Play Slay Football Camp will simply be the next way Slay gives back to the community.