Looking to give back to the community and set young athletes on a pathway to be able to do the same, Seattle Seahawks running back DeeJay Dallas and Detroit Lions defensive back Tracy Walker held their inaugural “Out Da Mudd” camp Saturday at Glynn County Stadium.
Hundreds of football players from around the surrounding area flocked to the stadium for the free camp to receive valuable lessons fronted by the former Glynn Academy and Brunswick High standouts.
For the youth group ranging from ages 12 and under, the goal was simply to foster love for the sport. For the current and soon-to-be prep players, it was a rubric to follow.
“We set the tone; we are the league guys that are in the city,” Dallas said. “There’s levels to it. You go from high school to college to pros, and we just want to set the best example for the young kids to get to the pro level.”
Following a couple hours of circuits and competitions for the younger group, the middle and high school players took the lead with their own set of drills before getting into the highlight of the camp: the 1-on-1s.
Some of the standout talents at the skill positions in the surrounding areas went faced off under the watchful eyes of Dallas and Walker, who also went head-to-head for one rep. The pass fell incomplete to boisterous celebration from Walker and the other defensive backs in attendance.
“It’s always competitive — defense, offense,” Dallas said. “Tracy is a defensive guy, I’m an offensive guy, so it’s always competitive no matter what.”
After each rep, Dallas and Walker were sure to pull aside players and offer insight on how to improve their respective games.
But the instruction wasn’t limited to the gridiron. Both NFL players preached that talent didn’t matter if the athletes were not taking care of their grades, listening to parents, and generally being upstanding young men.
And both Dallas and Walker walk the walk.
“It’s just an honor to be in a position to be able to do what we’re doing right now, and to show these kids the way,” Walker said. “It goes to show how blessed we are to be in the position that we are. We didn’t have people to pave the way for us. We kind of had to get out of the mud. We had to go through a lot of adversity, and we didn’t have older cats that was in our shoes to sit here and layout the blueprint for us.
“For us to be able to just give back in that aspect, it means a whole lot because we want to show these kids, coming from this area, it’s hard to make it out. A lot of kids feel like you can’t make it out because it’s such a small town. But you’ve got four guys in the NFL that’s proving right now that you can make it out. You’ve just got to approach the game the right way and approach hard work, and anything can happen.”
A number of football players from Brunswick High, Glynn Academy and Frederica Academy were on hand to learn from the local legends, which wasn’t just limited to Dallas and Walker.
University of Georgia tackle Warren McClendon and Northern Illinois defensive back Devin Lafayette, a couple of former Pirates, were in attendance, as was former UGA and Camden County quarterback Brice Ramsey.
In just one camp, the spirit of giving back to the community has already spread to the next generation.
“It’s a real great opportunity,” Drayton said of the camp. “It’s something I can look up to them for because I plan on going (to the NFL), being just like them, and I can come back and do the same thing. So it’s really good to see this, and to be able to do this with them.”
The competitive atmosphere picked up once more when Dallas and Walker chose players to compete in an offense vs. defense 7-on-7 period that may have a prelude to the duo’s next joint venture.
Dallas said he and Walker plan to organize a 7-on-7 team next year. Of course, former NFL MVP Cam Newton has his own 7-on-7 organization challenging for supremacy within the state.
“Oh, for sure,” Dallas said of coming for the throne. “For sure.”
At the end of the evening, a variety of prizes were presented to the top competitors throughout the camp, in addition to the camp registration, T-shirts and food Dallas and Walker provided free of charge.
But the most valuable thing the pair gave the area Saturday was hope, and the community was sure to express their gratitude for doing so.
“I’ve been getting compliments all day, literally,” Walker said. “Just from the parents to the kids. They’re just coming up telling me how excited they are, they’re out here having fun. Just seeing the smiles on their faces, that means it all right there for me.
“I’m happy, I’m blessed, and I’m looking forward to keeping this thing going.”
Dallas added: “It felt good just to know that we’re making an impact, making people happy, making a difference.”