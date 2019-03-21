Bentley Atlanta sponsors 14th Oglethorpe Cup
One tournament has united St. Simons Island for the better part of two decades.
Play for the 14th Oglethorpe Cup begins Monday. The three-day tournament pits 16-person teams made up of members representing King and Prince (also referred to as Hampton Club), Sea Palms, and Sea Island golf clubs.
Now a tradition on St. Simons, the Oglethorpe Cup grew from humble beginnings and a simple idea brought to life by Al Garrett.
Approaching 10 courses spanning the 17.7 square-mile island, golf has always been prevalent among the community on St. Simons. In 2006, John Teramo and Doc Strange kicked around the idea of a competition between the members of some of the island’s most prominent golf clubs.
Teramo and Strange took their plan to Garrett, and the rest is history.
“Fourteen years ago, a guy named John Teramo, who was a member at Sea Palms, came up with the idea,” Garrett said. “He went to Doc Strange, who belonged to Sea Island, who was one of his best friends, with the idea, and then they came to me, because I was the only guy they knew that belonged to both Sea Palms and Hampton, and said, ‘Hey, this is what we’re thinking about. What do you think? Can you bring Hampton into it?’
“Of course, my answer was yes.”
Following a Ryder Cup-style format, the Oglethorpe Cup is played by golfers age 50 and up over three days with each round alternating between the three courses.
Day 1 of the tournament is played under two-man net best ball scoring in which each team can decide which one of its players shots they’ll play from. On Day 2, the tournament is played at another course, with team members alternating shots over the first nine holes and shamble play — where both members from each team tees off, both decide on the spot to play from, and each finishes the hole with the best score representing the team — over the back nine.
On a final day featuring head-to-head singles rounds, the drama is enhanced by doling out the same number of points as the first two days combined, paving the way for plenty of comebacks.
“You can come from behind on the last day and win,” Garrett said.
Only 12 players competed for each club in the inaugural Oglethorpe Cup, which was named in honor of the tournament’s original sponsor, Olgethorpe Bank.
The bank sponsored the tournament again in its second year before going out of business ahead of the third cup. That’s when Garrett began making his biggest contributions to the tournament by continuing to find sponsorship opportunities.
“The third year, I reached out and brought in an investment management company out of Thomasville that wanted to get entrenched over here,” Garrett said. “They were the sponsors for six years, and then they left and I brought in Canopy Asset Management, a local company, for three years.”
But in June 2016, Garrett moved to Athens and Canopy pulled out from the Oglethorpe Cup, leaving the tournament without a sponsor for two years. Garrett returned to St. Simons this year and with him he brought the highest-profile sponsor the Oglethorpe Cup has ever had: Bentley Atlanta.
Garrett was familiar with Bentley Atlanta general sales manager Dave O’Connor, and the two felt it could be mutually beneficial partnership for both sides.
Bentley rarely participates in conventional advertising, instead preferring to engage in the community that will get their product in front of the target demographic. Looking to get into market in St. Simons, the Oglethorpe Cup represented a prime opportunity.
In the tournament’s humble beginnings, a small reception was held the night before the first match.
“Before the tournament, they had a little cocktail party in the bank,” Garrett said.
Minimal h’dourves were catered and Oglethorpe Bank provided a few bottles of booze, which was served by a few members from behind the counter.
On Sunday, the shindig will be held at the St. Simons Island Casino, where O’Connor will be on hand with a Bentley’s new 2020 Continental GT, as well as a 2018 Bentayga.
“Corporate is going to bring me the 2020 car, their going to drop it off, and I’m going to bring the SUV, “O’Connor said. “Our SUV is 600 horsepower, twin turbo premium unleaded W-12, 6.0 L/363.
“But it’s the quietest, most luxurious ride you’ll ever have.”
The Continental GT is especially alluring, considering the luxury demo is one of the first of the model and reserved for special occasions, which included Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta.
“This is a pre-manufacture car, this is nobody’s car,” O’Conner said. “It’s one of our first prototypes of the car.”
Consistent with all of Bentley’s demos, the 2020 Continental GT will eventually be crushed, but not before receiving a test drive or two by a few local prospective buyers.
The cars are also likely to make an appearance on the golf course on the first day of the 2019 Oglethorpe Cup.
The Hampton Club won its ninth cup last year, but it remains to be see if they’ll hold bragging rights around St. Simons again.
“Any tournament that’s lasted 14 years for a bunch of old men at least 50 years old has got to be a fairly significant tournament,” Garrett said.