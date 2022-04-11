The Mariners men’s tennis team will play in the SUN Conference tournament.
Coastal Georgia edged a St. Thomas team receiving votes in the NAIA Coaches Top 25 poll 4-3 Saturday to clinch a spot in the conference tournament and a loss in the same scenario a year ago.
Last season, the Mariners and Bobcats matched up in the regular season finale in Miami Gardens, Fla., but it was St. Thomas that pulled out the 4-3 victory to move on to the SUN Conference tournament and eventually the NAIA National Championship.
But playing at the Marta B. Torrey Tennis Complex this past weekend, Felix Arroyo Viglino rallied from a first-set loss to defeat his counterpart at the fifth singles line 6-7 (9), 6-4, 6-1 to send Coastal Georgia to the postseason.
“Big win for the men’s team today against St. Thomas,” said Mariners head coach Zack Rogers. “For the second straight year, we finished our conference schedule with a match against the Bobcats and a berth to the conference tournament on the line.
“There was a lot of emotion with it being Senior Day and all the guys wanted to do their part to punch a ticket to the postseason for Arthur (Figuiere), Bautista (Chiaradia), and (Mohamed Belcora).Arthur was banged up coming into the match and it was apparent early in doubles that we were going to have to find a way to win today without him.”
Figuiere teamed with Lucas Landaluce at the first doubles line for Coastal, but the duo fell 6-3 with the senior laboring through his injury.
But the Mariners’ pairing of Belcora and Ramon Ferer Martinez evened up the score with their own 6-3 victory at the second doubles line, and the team of Chiaradia and Agustin Leguizamon completed a 6-3 victory at the third line to secure the doubles point for Coastal Georgia.
Still, there was a lot of work to be done if the Mariners were going to earn a postseason bid, especially with the team making the decision to go away from Figuiere, who spent much of the season in the top spot in CCGA’s lineup.
Filling in at the first singles line, Ferrer Martinez won his match 6-1, 6-3, and Belcora made his debut at line two with a 6-0, 6-0 sweep of his opponent.
However, Leguizamon lost 6-2, 7-5 at line five in his first singles match of the season, and Chaiardia lost the fourth line 7-6 (7), 6-4 as St. Thomas closed the gap to 3-2 with two matches still yet to be decided.
Playing at line three, Landaluce won his first set at the third line 6-3, but he dropped the next two 6-2, 6-4 in a tightly contested match — luckily, Viglino was putting the final touches on a 6-7 (9), 6-1, 6-1 victory that clinched a spot in the SUN Conference tournament.
“After doubles, we decided to pull Arthur, which moved everyone up a spot,” Rogers said. “Ramon and Simo played phenomenal at the top two spots giving us a quick 3-0 lead. After that things got a little dicey and we dropped the matches at lines four and six. Everything came down to Lucas and Felix, with Lucas’ match ending on a marathon deciding point at 4-5 in the 3rd set that finished with an ESPN top play worthy volley by Tom Andrews to even the match at 3-3.
“By that point, Felix had taken control of his own 3rd set and clinched the match with his opponent’s final shot falling harmlessly into the net.”
With the win, the Coastal Georgia men secured their first appearance in the conference tournament since 2019, when the team defeated Southeastern in the semifinal round before falling to Keiser in the finals. The Mariners went on to play in the opening round of the NAIA National Championship.
The looming COVID-19 pandemic forced the season’s suspension ahead of the conference tournament in 2020, and Coastal just missed the cut a year ago.
This season, six of the seven SUN Conference appeared in the most recent coaches poll: No. 4 Keiser, No. 18 Ave Maria, No. 19 Southeastern, No. 22 Coastal Georgia, No. 25 SCAD Savannah and St. Thomas receiving votes.
The 2022 conference tournament is scheduled to be held at the Marta B. Torrey Tennis Complex on April 28-29.
“The guys battled through a lot of adversity today and found a way to win without one of the conference’s best players,” Rogers said. “(St. Thomas’) guys fought hard and kept pushing us when they had every reason to give up. They made us fight for it, and I am proud of our guys for stepping up to the challenge and finding a pathway to victory.
“We’ve got some more work to do to prepare for the conference tournament and to solidify our resume for the National tournament. I believe that this team still has its best tennis in front of it. We are going to take some time to get healthy, and then we are going to put our nose to the grindstone to prepare for what’s next.”
Coastal Georgia women drop finale, await fate
The 21st-ranked Coastal Georgia women were unable to pull out a victory in their regular season finale against St. Thomas, falling 5-2 at the Marta. B Torrey Tennis Complex.
In a matchup against a Bobcats program receiving votes in the NAIA Coaches Top 25 poll, the Mariners were unable to win a match in doubles competition before dropping four of the six singles lines.
“It was a bittersweet day for the girls today,” Coastal head coach Zack Rogers said. “We have a great group of three seniors who played their last home match at the Marta B. Torrey Tennis Complex today. I can’t say enough positive things about Caitlyn (Napier), Eva (Rubio), and Marianela (Landi). They, along with their teammates put in a ton of work to get the women’s program back into the top 25.
“We had our hands full against a vastly under-ranked St. Thomas team that had won nine of its last 10 matches coming into today, with their lone loss coming on the road to the No. 3-ranked team in the country in a highly competitive slugfest.”
Senior partners Rubio and Landi fell 6-4 in the first doubles line, while Ana Gonzalez and Rocio Arraya teamed up for the second time this year in a 6-1 loss at the second line. Napier and Azul Malatini made their debut as a duo at doubles line three, losing 6-3.
In singles play, Coastal Georgia got a point from Gonzalez in a 6-1, 6-2 win at the second line, and Landi pulled out a 6-4, 6-3 victory at the third line, but those would be the only Mariner triumphs in the match.
At line one, Rubio fell 7-5, 6-2, Napier lost line four 6-4, 7-6 (5), Araya was edged 7-6 (5), 6-3 at line five, and Malatini dropped her match at line six 6-1, 6-1.
“(St. Thomas) had its girls ready, and they took control early sweeping the doubles,” Rogers said. “In singles, Ana and Marianela were able to win in straight sets, and we had chances in Caitlyn and Rocio’s matches, both dropping sets in tiebreakers. In the end, we just didn’t have quite enough.”
While the Coastal Georgia women will miss out on a conference tournament bid for the fifth straight season, there is still a chance the team could sneak into the NAIA National Championship as the year winds down.
“It’s tough to play as well as we did this season and not get a chance to play in the conference tournament, but will get a couple of shots at ranked teams before the bids come out for the national tournament, and we will do our best to work our way into an at large bid and a trip to Mobile,” Rogers said. “I couldn’t be prouder of how the girls competed and hats off to St. Thomas for the resolve they showed in tough conditions. I know they are going to be watching the outcome of the other conference matches today to see if they are able to clinch a spot in the upcoming conference tournament.”