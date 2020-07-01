Not even a global pandemic could stop the 70th iteration of the Golden Isles Invitational at Brunswick Country Club.
A paired down field of 132 tees off in the prestigious three-day amateur event today beginning at 6:50 a.m.
COVID-19 put an end to sporting events across the country for months — the PGA Tour returning to play just three weeks ago, but with businesses opening back up in the state, BCC worked hard to make its annual showcase happen.
“This year is the 70th edition, so we decided to press on, and we’ll do what we can on our end to promote social distancing,” said Brunswick Country Club general manager Dan Hogan.
The player field was already set to shrink even before the spread of the novel coronavirus, and players will be grouped into threesomes that ride one to a cart in an effort to further reduce the chance of infection.
Players will be permitted to arrive at the course 40 minutes before their respective tee time to warm up, and instead of hanging around the clubhouse as in years past, they’ll be provided a box lunch and required to leave the premises.
“It’s pretty much what most events are doing,” Hogan said.
The senior event has also been shifted to September so it can standalone as its own tournament, but there should still be plenty of competition between a talented field made up of collegiate golfers, former professionals and top amateurs.
In the history of the Golden Isles Invitational, there have been just 11 multi-time champions — Brunswick native Bill Ploeger’s 11 wins are the most — as 49 different players have won the cup. Three former winners, Eli Scott (2019), Thomas Hogan (2017), and Josh Williams (2013) are among the field looking to become the 12th player to win the event at least twice.
Scott, an NAIA All-American at Coastal Georgia before transferring to the University of Georgia this summer, set a tournament record last season by shooting a 21-under 195 to beat out Williams, who took second at 17 under.
There will be a host of challengers looking to capture their first cup though; Hogan suggested the dearth of events since March has brought out players from North Carolina, South Carolina, Alabama, and snowbirds that have been on the coast for summer.
“We always get new faces,” Hogan said. “We’ll probably get more this year than most years because with COVID going on, and a lot of events canceled around the country, there’s fewer opportunities.
“We figured that this field would fill up pretty quickly, and we have a lot of good players.”
Hogan said there was no issue finding enough golfers to fill out the field despite a Fourth of July weekend that will go on without fireworks in the Golden Isles and many areas as cities try to prevent large gatherings.
“Fireworks or not, I think guys are looking forward to having the chance to play in a 54-hole stroke play event,” Hogan said. “Especially this year, those are few and far between.”