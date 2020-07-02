There are plenty of familiar faces jostling for the cup at the 70th annual Golden Isles Invitational.
But it was a University of Tennessee golfer and a Warner Robins native that rose above the 132-player field Thursday to grab a lead at the conclusion of Day 1 at the Brunswick Country Club.
Volunteers rising sophomore Bryce Lewis and five-time Macon-Middle Georgia Championship winner Stan Gann Jr., each shot an 8-under 64 to take a narrow one-stroke lead over Chad Branton and Wes Spannuth in second place.
Lewis teed off from No. 10 at 11:45 a.m., birding the hole and making the turn at 2 under. Soon after, he caught fire, notching six consecutive birdies on Nos. 1-6.
Gann also did much of his work on the front side of the course, picking up steam after making the turn at 10 to six of his final nine holes in the group directly following Lewis.
Last year’s winner, and former Coastal Georgia standout, Eli Scott finished Day 1 of the 54-hole event in a tie for 25th at 2 under. Scott is set to transfer to the University of Georgia to continue his golf career.
Before Scott heads to Athens, he’ll have to contend with a couple of his friends and former Mariner teammates in his quest for back-to-back titles. CCGA senior Chip Thompson is tied for 12th at 4 under, and fellow senior Jackson Lawlor shot 3 under.
Ian Glanton, a student at Georgia Southern and a friend of Scott’s, is also at 3 under after Day 1 — affirming his decision to play in the Golden Isles Invitational.
“All of my buddies play in it, and it would just be cool to play good in it,” Glanton said.
In total, five members of the Coastal Georgia men’s golf team are competing in the event — Thompson, Lawlor, Hunter Holson, Zane Hilderbrand, and recent transfer Will Sharpe.
Sharpe, a former Calvary Day standout that originally committed to Berry College, said the Mariners met up for a practice session and dinner Wednesday.
Although it’s his first time playing in the Golden Isles Invitational, Sharpe has played at Brunswick Country Club during the Southeastern Junior, and he looked right at home while firing off a 2-under 70.
“You can kind of rip driver from the Ross tees, and it’s really all about putting,” Sharpe said. “They’re really angulated, so you really gotta get those putts dropping.”
The local high schools were also well-represented at the invitational. Glynn Academy’s Trey Palinsky and Joe Carter are competing in the event, as are Cason Cavalier and Jackson Byrd of Frederica Academy.
A couple of former Knights — Thomas Hogan and Ryan McHugh — are in the field as well.
Hogan is entering into his redshirt sophomore season at Ole Miss, where he plays on the team with former Frederica Academy teammate Sarut Vongchaisit.
“Just being down here, back home is always great,” Hogan said. “With this virus thing that’s going on, it’s kind of nice to just have a tournament close to home in a place that I play a lot.”