Brunswick High’s wrestling coach, Tommy Bartolotta, earned his 403rd victory on Saturday during the State Duals meet in Atlanta as he is 403-79 in his career.
That win marks another historic moment for the Pirates’ wrestling team this season. They won their first-ever region championship and finished fourth overall at duals — the highest finish in school history.
He’s in his 22nd year of coaching and his third at Brunswick. Bartolotta’s journey kind of comes full circle as he earned his 100th win during his stint at Glynn Academy and last Wednesday earned his 400th career victory over Wayne County. He finished with a 114-26 overall recording at Glynn, including three area titles, and qualified for the State Duals five times.
Everywhere Bartolotta’s coach, success seems to follow.
“I think is a great accomplishment for a coach — 100 wins, 200 wins, 300 wins, 400 wins — it just shows your passion and longevity for the sport,” Brunswick High assistant coach Larry Insalaco said. “To be able to stay in it and be that productive and be consistent, and win every year to achieve that goal so quickly in your coaching career.
“I think that people would look at him as a coach — what they would see is hard work and passion. And that’s really what the sport is all about.”
Bartolotta’s 200th win came at Howard, after a short stint at Central Gwinnett. Win 300 came at his alma mater, Palm Coast High School, where he finished with a 108-8 dual meet record.
That dual meet record at Palm Coast is just a smidgen of what he accomplished there. To name a few, he had two individual state titles, five individual state finalists, 14 state medalists and 32 state qualifiers.
Bartolotta said he knew he could have this many wins but really started thinking about it when he hit 300.
“I thought I could get 400 when I came back to Georgia,” Bartolotta said. “I got 300 in Florida. I thought I would, I mean, I am getting older, but yeah, I think I’ll get some more. I think I can get to five 600, maybe 700 someday, who knows.”
At Brunswick, he coached the county’s first-ever state title winner in Trace Insalaco in his first season. So far at Brunswick, he’s had 24 state qualifiers, seven state placers, and six guys who sign athletic scholarships.
Insalaco came with his dad Larry to finish out his senior year at Brunswick. As the first state champion wrestler in Glynn County, he said these 400 wins show how dedicated Bartolotta and his dad are to the sport.
“I think anyone that has coached realizes that 400 dual wins are very impressive, and it shows how dedicated he is to the success of his wrestlers,” Trace said. “For me, it’s not shocking it took only three seasons of them coaching to place in the top 4 of state duals and winning a region title.
“It’s something that I knew was going to happen because they put so much time into the success of a program and of their wrestlers to perform on a high level. I am sure if you ask anyone who knows them, they will tell you that coach Bartolotta and coach Insalaco expect nothing less than the best from the wrestlers.”
Trace said Bartolotta and his dad are unbeatable when it comes to their dedication.
“It shows the heart and the time they put into their wrestlers is a big part of their success at Brunswick,” Trace said. “These two as a duo in the coaching game are unbeatable when it comes to dedication. They will find a way to motivate or push their guys to win even if the wrestlers don’t believe in themselves. The year I wrestled at Brunswick, Bartolotta was a big part in helping me realize my goal every day, even on my bad days.”
While 400 wins are quite the accomplishment, Bartolotta remains humble and said he’s stayed the course.
“I kept the passion, consistency and the desire to keep doing well with the team I’ve been around,” Bartolotta said. “It’s very personal. I think about wins I’ve had with different teams and at Brunswick High — it’s great because I can always have them. These moments are great, like the region championship from a couple of weeks ago and actions at the State Duals in years pass and other schools I was at, and it was great.”
Bartolotta is always giving his assistant coaches credit, and with 400 wins, he said he’d been blessed with some good ones.
“Larry Insalaco has helped me at two different schools, then I’ve had a guy named Doug Pieterick, he’s an administrator Jones County,” Bartolotta said. “He helped me at Glynn Academy and Howard. But I’ve had some great coaches that have helped me along the way, definitely pick up a lot of slack.”
When Bartolotta took the job at Brunswick, he brought on Insalaco as his assistant coach. The two worked together before, and when they took on this job, their goal was to become a championship-caliber team.
The duo is well, night and day. Bartolotta is laid back, and Insalaco isn’t.
“I push — I’m that little gnat that’s going to bother you until everything is done the way it needs to get done,” Insalaco said. “We got different personalities. He’s more laid back, and I’m more wide open, so we kind of mesh well together. We’re both on the same page. We constantly talk about what we want to get done.
“So we’re a very good team, and there are no egos involved. We have one goal, and that’s to produce great young men and that ultimately turns out to be great wrestling.”
Insalaco surprised Bartolotta last Wednesday when he got the 400th win with a gift to remember the moment.
“I got him a collage of pictures from the three years that we’ve been here — the first time we won a tournament together, at West Laurens, the first year we were here,” Insalaco said. “Then I got him a picture of the first set of state qualifiers, and then a picture of him with one of his wrestlers that placed. I got a picture of him and Trace hugging when he was the first state champion here. Then a picture of the region championship team, and then a picture of him.”
While Bartolotta wasn’t very focused on the career achievement, Insalaco wanted to make sure he felt the love.
“Bart, on the other hand, he was just more worried about getting ready for state duels, as he should be,” Insalaco said. “I still wanted to make sure that we recognized him at least, and he got at least something to hang up in his house with his other milestones.”
Insalaco wanted to make sure that this 400th win got some recognition as wrestling isn’t the most talked about sport. When Bartolotta got his 300th win, he also got him a plaque for it.
“I knew Larry would do something,” Bartolotta said. “He did something when I got my 300th win, and he’s very supportive and thoughtful. It’s great.”
Bartolotta’s earned around 100 wins since getting to Brunswick and 35 of them came from this year alone. Insalaco said while Georgia wrestling does a ton of dual meets, if a coach wants to get 400 wins, they have to win a good chunk of them.
“This year with COVID — that’s all we’ve wrestled is duals,” Insalaco said. “We’re 35- 3 — I think we’ve wrestled almost 40 duals this year. You still got to be able to win. I mean, you can wrestle 40 duals all you want, but if you only win 10 of them, you’re not going to get there very quickly.”
And while the wins are impressive to see, the coaching duo is more focused on making sure they give their wrestlers an opportunity at college and whatever life they want to pursue.
“We’re still not happy where we’re at because we want to win a state title — that’s the ultimate prize. What the ultimate prize is building a program, watching kids excel,” Insalaco said. “We will send another three or four kids to college to wrestle this year. We’re also adding the ability to get kids out of this area.
“When they get there, it’s up to them if they make it or not. They got to be able to step up and make it, but we’re giving them that opportunity that they’ve ever had. We’re not only trying to win at wrestling, but we’re trying to build young men and give them an opportunity to have a different life if they choose to do it.”