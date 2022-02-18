It’s that time of the year again.
The Brunswick High and Glynn Academy baseball teams are set to co-host schools from all across the state and into Florida at three of the best baseball fields in Georgia: “Bud” Couch Field, Adam Wainwright Field and Edo Miller Park.
Brunswick High head coach Greg Roberts and Glynn Academy skipper John Welborn are both excited for the annual event, seeing it as opportunities for their teams to gain more experience and play great competition.
Both schools gain the opportunity to play extra home games early in the season, building bonds within the team before getting into the depths of the season.
“It’s a good situation for our kids to see other teams and watch more baseball,” Roberts said. “Regardless of the number of games, we would try and do the number of games as it is. It’s great for us to show off our facilities and have people from out of town come and see what both Couch Field and Wainwright Field look like. These are two of the nicer facilities I feel like in the state. It gives the opportunity to bring people from our community to come see it.”
Neither school has played since their opening night wins, itching to get back on the field.
“We are just excited,” Welborn said of the event. “We’ve got a bunch of great teams coming down. To see teams from across the state and even from Florida to come up and compete, it’s a good time. The weather should be good, and we are just excited to get back out here and do it again.”
Thirty-six games will be played between 27 schools across the next two weekends.
Glynn and Brunswick will be joined by fellow Region 2-6A schools in South Effingham and Effingham County. Both Roberts and Welborn like the opportunity to see their region foes play and scout them.
“They will have the opportunity to see us play and Glynn play,” Roberts said. “We will have the opportunity to see them play. Four of the teams in our region are playing in one of these two weekends. That gives us a chance to scout a little bit. In baseball, we try and get some tendencies. We do call and ask other coaches what do teams do well and how guys pitched that night and how they did. It gives us an opportunity to do that as well.”
Welborn added the classic is where scouts opponents that he’s not too familiar with just yet.
“I just Google them,” Welborn said smiling. “You can tell a lot by a kid’s swing, high school kids specifically. Their tendencies are very similar. When you run into a player who’s a college prospect, they are able to make adjustments that most high school kids can’t make. During the game, you can see those things as well.”
Brunswick played its first game of the beach classic against North Forsyth, Friday. They will play their second game against South Forsyth at 7 p.m.
Glynn Academy will close Saturday night at Wainwright Field with back-to-back games, first taking on Lumpkin County at 4 p.m. and closing the night with McIntosh County Academy at 7 p.m.
In the second weekend, the Pirates will face Johns Creek, led by former Brunswick High graduate Billy Nicholson at 7:00 p.m.
On the final day of the beach classic, the Terrors will get their own crack at battling against Johns Creek at 1 p.m. followed by the Pirates playing one of three games of the night against Bartram Trail (St. Johns FL.).