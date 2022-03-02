With clear blue skies and weather sitting in the low 70s, it felt like the perfect day for the final round of Sea Islands' yearly Jones Cup Senior.
In the senior division, Allen Peake was the clubhouse leader with a two-shot lead going into the final round. Being in the final pairing, Peake shot a steady even-par (72) giving the pack a chance to climb up the leaderboard.
Matthew Sughrue was the man who took full advantage of the up and down performance from the two-day leader, shooting four-under on the front nine. Sughrue had tied Peake on the leaderboard and was pushing for the outright win. While sitting five-under on the final round, Sughrue arrived at Plantation's 18th tee box knowing he could claim the 2022 Jones Cup Senior title with a par or better.
“I was very calm, I played solid in all facets of my game,” Sughrue said. “My putter was excellent, especially on the long two putts and a lot of saving three, four-footers. I just throttled around really well, and I'm really proud of this round. The pins were tucked and difficult and I knew if I shot a good round like this I had a chance of winning.”
Sughrue's hooked his tee shot into the water that surrounded the back nine of the Sea Island Plantation course. Sughrue would bogey his 54th hole, leaving an opportunity for Peake to win.
“That's golf,” Sughrue said of hitting his tee shot in the water on 18. “I’m not a professional, I make bad swings once in a while. I hit one in the water there, but I'm really proud of the fact that I recovered and got it to 6 feet. I figured that was going to be to win it, but I hit a great putt and it lipped out. I just got my mind right for the playoff and played solid.”
Needing a birdie on the final hole, Peake left his approach shot roughly 25 feet from the hole. Stepping up to his birdie putt, Peake under-hit the winning putt to about three feet left for a par putt to force a playoff. Draining the putt, Peake finished his round even par and forced a playoff with Sughrue.
The two men started the sudden death format back on the 18th hole, with memories of the last half hour in their minds of how they let the lead slip from their hands.
Sughrue, teeing off first, hit a clean tee shot to the middle of the fairway. Peake hit his tee shot into the middle of the fairway but roughly 20 yards behind his opponent.
Peake hit his approach shot over the green but still had an opportunity to put off of the fringe grass, while Sughrue had his shot sitting in the right greenside bunker.
Having left the 18th hole with a par, Peake left the door open for Sughrue to sink his birdie putt and earn the win. Going through the motions of his putting stroke, Sughrue stepped up to the ball and hit his putt cleanly, all for it to end up just inches away from the hole as it lost speed.
With the second playoff hole occurring on the 10th hole, Sughrue outdrove his opponent yet again to distance himself for an approach shot that would reach the green, 20 feet from the hole.
Leaving his approach shot short of the green for the second straight playoff hole, Peake had to make a 40 foot plus putt or as close to the hole to put pressure on Sughrue.
With the opportunity to clinch the Jones Cup Senior trophy, Sughrue did just that on his birdie putt on the 10th green. Sinking the 20-foot putt, the newest Jones Cup Senior champion kissed his wife and thanked her for being his biggest supporter.
“It's right up there at the top.” the newest champion said of the playoff victory.
After eight tries and several close finishes, John Armstrong earned the super-senior division Jones Cup
Sitting eight shots back but paired in the final group with leader Jack Kearney, Armstrong knew what he needed to shoot to claim the illustrious trophy he wanted so badly.
Starting on hole 10, super seniors Armstrong and Kearney struggled out of the gate with Armstrong shooting 40 and Kearney shooting 41.
After making the turn towards the back nine --front nine of Plantation-- Armstrong caught fire and not only closed the gap but eventually took the lead into the final hole.
Birdieing three of his first four holes, Armstrong cut the deficit from seven shots to one shot. After witnessing Kearney bogey the sixth hole, the two men were tied, and it hit Armstrong that he had a real shot to win.
“I didn't think at the turn I had a chance to win,” Armstrong said. “Instead, I was just thinking top six so I can get exempt for next year. I never thought that it would come to this.”
Having finished runner-up once before and top six a few other occurrences, Armstrong etched his name into the record book with an eight-shot come back as he sank his birdie putt from 4 feet out and watched Kearney continue his struggles with a double bogey to end his day two shots back.
"I've played here for eight years and I've finished second once and in the money several times, but this was one that I have always wanted to win,” Armstrong said. “I didn't think at the turn there was going to be much of a chance but Jack, who is a great player, just had one of those awful days where nothing went right.”
As he held onto his Jones Cup Super Senior Trophy and a flag to commemorate his accomplishment, the 71-year old said winning felt like his Masters, and he can’t wait to return next year.