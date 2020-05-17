The Glynn County Sports Hall of Fame announced its 2020 Ambassadors, recognizing local outstanding student-athletes from their respective schools.
Since 2014, the Hall of Fame has recognized graduating seniors from Brunswick High, Glynn Academy and Frederica Academy.
Each spring, the Hall of Fame works with the local high schools to identify senior athletes who have excelled academically and athletically. Since the beginning, they have honored nearly 150 student-athletes.
In 2015, a scholarship component was added. With the help of sponsors, the Hall of Fame has awarded scholarships to 24 students totaling almost $20,000.
Due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, the Hall of Fame was unable to hold a ceremony due to public health guidelines, which restricts large gatherings at this time.
However, the board of directors still wanted to honor the 2020 members of the Ambassadors program.
“We are disappointed that we weren’t able to hold a ceremony for these student-athletes and their families this spring,” said Hall of Fame President Kevin Price. “I want to thank Glynn Academy, Brunswick High and Frederica Academy for helping us and supporting this program. This year, the schools also went the extra mile to help us generate funding for the scholarships, and we are very appreciative of their efforts in that regard.”
Price went on to individually thank Carl Nash at Frederica Academy, Matthew Blackstone, and Jeff Parker at Glynn and Slade Turner and Joseph Lanham at Brunswick High for helping put this together during so much uncertainty.
Eight student-athletes from each school were recognized while six student-athletes — one boy and one girl— from each school received the scholarships. This year’s scholarship winners are Brunswick’s Jaden Dunham, Marquesia Heidt, Glynn Academy’s LaTrinity Best and Chase Gabriel and Frederica Academy’s Denver Anthony and Kaitlyn Todd.
The News presents the 24 2020 Hall of Fame’s Ambassadors Program members.
Kwameeri Brown
Brown is a top basketball and volleyball player at Brunswick High. In basketball, she was an All-Region and Honorable-Mention All-Region pick. Brown also received the Lady Pirates’ Unsung Hero award.
She holds a 3.6 GPA, will graduate with honors and will be attending Fort Valley State University.
Jaden Dunham
Dunham has been a standout basketball player for the Pirates the last four seasons and helped the Pirates to the Region 2-6A regular-season title this past season.
He was named Region Player of the Year, MVP of the Coastal Georgia All-Area Team, and was chosen for the Class 6A All-State team after this season.
Dunham holds a 3.4 GPA and will attend Savannah State University.
Hunter Goff
Goff is a standout baseball player as he was a four-year starter for the Pirates.
He recently was chosen as the 912 Sports Player of the Year in baseball and is a past recipient of the Charles Skipper Award.
Goff is a 2020 honor graduate, holds a 3.39 GPA and has signed a baseball scholarship to South Georgia State College.
Marquesia Heidt
Heidt was a top member of the Lady Pirates basketball team and played softball.
In basketball, she earned All- Region honors twice.
Heidt has a 3.88 GPA and will graduate with honors.
Jalia Hubbard
Hubbard is a standout player for the Brunswick High softball team, playing all four years.
Hubbard holds a 3.92 GPA and has signed with Jackson State University.
Jalyn Morgan
Morgan is a member of the Brunswick High basketball and soccer teams, as she played both sports all four years.
In soccer, she was a member of the varsity team since her freshman season. This season, she was voted team captain.
Morgan carries a 4.25 GPA, and through dual enrollment courses has already earned enough college credits for an associates degree.
Anthony Mountain
Mountain was a top performer for the Pirate football team, playing his final two years at BHS.
He helped lead the Pirates to a winning season and their first state-playoff victory in 10 seasons.
Mountain has signed to play at Valdosta State University.
Mason Palmer
Palmer is a standout player on the Brunswick High soccer team, playing all four years.
He is a three-year captain and led the team in goals scored and assists the past two years. Palmer also ran cross country and played travel soccer.
He holds a 3.75 GPA, will graduate with honors and plans to attend Kennesaw State University.
La ’Trinity Best
Best is a standout member of the Glynn Academy girls basketball and track team, competing for all four years. In basketball, she helped the Lady Terrors to a second straight Region 2-6A championship and a berth in the Class 6A state title game this past season.
After the season, Best was named to the All-Region team a third straight time.
She has a 3.3 GPA and will be attending Francis Marion University on a basketball scholarship where Best plans to major in business.
Chase Gabriel
Gabriel is a standout kicker and punter for the Glynn Academy football team and a top performer for the soccer team.
He was named All-Region the last two years, voted All-State as a junior and senior by the GACA and All-State as a senior by the AJC.
In soccer, Gabriel was recently voted to the All-Region team for a second straight season.
Gabriel holds a 4.1 GPA and will attend Florida International University on a football scholarship.
Paul Hegeman
Hegeman is standout baseball and football player for Glynn Academy.
He recently was named All- Region for the fourth straight year. Hegeman was a four-year letterman for the football team, playing on three region title teams.
Hegeman has a 3.8 GPA and will attend Chattahoochee Valley Community College in Phoenix City, Ala., on a baseball scholarship.
Talia Hamilton
Hamilton was a top player for the Glynn Academy girls basketball team this past year after transferring from Fernandina Beach High School.
Her efforts led to her being named to the All-Region team and also the Coastal Georgia All-Area team.
Hamilton holds a 3.4 GPA and will attend East Georgia State College on a basketball scholarship where she plans to major in business.
Joel Preston
Preston is a standout soccer player for Glynn Academy. In addition to playing at GA, Preston has played at an elite level in the club ranks.
Preston currently has a 4.39 GPA and will graduate with the highest honors this month. He was presented the Certificate of Merit by the UGA.
Preston is now set to attend the University of North Carolina – Asheville, on an academic and athletic scholarship.
Zoesha Smith
Smith is a standout member of the Glynn Academy girls basketball team and also a top track performer.
She earned many accolades following the season, including Player of the Year by the AJC, Class 6A Player of the Year by the GACA and a second straight Region Player of the Year honor.
Smith has a 3.3 GPA and has signed a basketball scholarship with the University of Georgia, where she plans to major in sports medicine.
Jordan Swain
Swain is an outstanding player for the Glynn Academy football team as he was a captain the past two years.
He helped the Terrors to three region titles. This past season, he was named First-Team All-Region and All-State Honorable-Mention.
Swain has a 3.8 GPA and will attend Mercer University on a football scholarship.
Haley Williams
Williams was a top performer for the Glynn Academy girls soccer team as a four-year starter and 2020 team captain.
She was recently voted to the All-Region team a fourth straight time and was also voted the Region Player of the Year a second consecutive season by the league coaches.
Williams will attend Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tenn., on a soccer scholarship.
Denver Anthony
Anthony has played football, basketball, baseball and competed in track during his time at Frederica Academy.
This past football season, Anthony served as team captain and was an All-State, All-Region and All-Area selection while also making the GISA All-Star team. In basketball, he also was captain and was named to the All-Region and All-Area teams.
Anthony has served as a Student Ambassador at Frederica and has a football scholarship to Gardner Webb University, where he plans to major in business. He also has received the Dean Scholarship from Gardner Webb.
William Brock
Brock plays football, soccer and runs cross country for the Knights. A four-year player for the football team, he was the starting kicker on the state title team as a junior.
He played soccer at Frederica since his sixth-grade year. He ran cross country this past fall and was voted to the All-Region team.
Brock has received the President of the United States Volunteer Service Award and the Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Award.
He plans to attend the University of Georgia and major in biology/biological sciences.
Blake Counts
Counts has been a member of the Knight’s baseball team all four years and was voted team captain this season. He was a pitcher and outfielder and helped the senior class earn 55 wins.
He is a member of the National Honor Society and also the High Point University Junior Scholars program.
Counts will attend Oglethorpe University, where he will play baseball.
Josie Leavy
Leavy is a standout member of the Frederica cross country and track teams, competing in both sports since sixth grade. This past fall, she was captain of the cross country team, helping the team to a second-place finish in the state meet while earning All-Region honors as well as making the Altamaha All-Area second team.
Leavy is the salutatorian of the Frederica senior class.
She will attend the University of Georgia to continue her e ducation.
Colton Myers
Myers is a standout soccer player at Frederica Academy. He played soccer for a development academy in North Carolina as a junior. Upon his return to Frederica for his senior season, which was canceled, he was voted team captain.
Myers has received the Head of School Award and is a member of the National Honor Society. He is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Student Leadership Team at St. Simons Community Church.
He will attend Stetson University on a soccer scholarship and plans to major in business.
Isabelle Slapikas
Slapikas is a top performer for the Frederica Academy soccer and competitive cheer teams. She was a cheerleader and member of the school’s competitive cheer squad for four years.
Since sixth grade, she has played soccer at Frederica. She was voted team captain for both her junior and senior seasons.
Slapikas will attend Georgia Southern University and plans to pursue a degree in nursing.
Kaitlyn Todd
Todd is an outstanding player for the Frederica Academy basketball and soccer teams.
She played basketball all four years of high school, being named team captain as a senior. She also played soccer for four years, was the starting goalkeeper her last two seasons and was team captain for 2020.
Todd made the A-Honor Roll every semester at Frederica. She is a member of the National Honor Society, Debate Club, Cultural Awareness Club, Humane Society Teen Board and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.
Todd plans to attend Kennesaw State University while pursuing a degree in criminal justice.
Gracie Veal
Veal is a member of the Frederica Academy competitive cheer, basketball and track teams. She was a member of the cheerleading squad every year since seventh grade.
In basketball, Veal was voted to the All-Region team twice. In track, she was named All-Region in the shot put and discus events as a junior while qualifying for state.
Veal will attend Auburn University and plans to major in biomedical sciences.
For each student athlete’s full bios and more information on the Ambassadors program, visit the Hall of Fame’s website at http://www.gcshof.com.