After winning the Silver Cup as low amateur at the Masters last week, Andy Ogletree has turned professional.
On Tuesday, Ogletree and his swing coach Tony Ruggiero spoke with a group of Frederica Golf Club members about golf and his time at the Masters. They even gave some tidbits about helping golfers improve their game.
Ruggiero is the director of instruction at Frederica Golf and has been Ogletree’s swing coach since his sophomore year in high school. During the middle of the clinic, a member asked when he would be turning pro, and he announced that it would be on Wednesday.
“I've been waiting until the Masters — had to stay amateur for the Masters for my exemption into that,” Ogletree said. “I’ve just been waiting for like five months. So now's the time.”
The 22-year old from Little Rock, Miss., is about as calm as they come, and his disposition surpasses his young age.
Last week at the Masters, he finished T34 and above Tiger Woods. Ogletree got exempted into the tournament after winning the 2019 U.S. Amateur — joining St. Simons resident and former Georgia Tech golfer Matt Kuchar in that special club.
He had a 2-and-1 victory over John Augenstein in the championship match to win the U.S. Amateur at Pinehurst Resort’s No. 2 Course in N.C. That win propelled Ogletree to a spot on the U.S. Walker Cup team at Royal Liverpool last September.
Ogletree earned a crucial point in Sunday singles, which ended a 15 1/2 to 10 1/2 victory for the Americans.
“My amateur golf career was an absolute blast, and last week at the Masters is the perfect way for it to end,” Ogletree said. “I’ve had so much fun, met so many great people and have so many incredible memories, but it’s time for me to test my game at the next level, against the best of the best.”
“The game has taken me to so many special places already. I cannot wait to see where it will take me in the future.”
Ogletree said Kuchar and him text from time to time, and he’s given the youngster a lot of advice about the game.
His performance at the Masters vaulted him to No. 4 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings and No. 3 in the Golfweek player rankings.
Ruggiero said what stands him out from other golfers is his maturity and level-headedness.
“The way he thinks about preparation, the way he thinks about playing the golf courses more like somebody that's older and has played,” Ruggiero said. “The thing I like is he understands that we're thinking long term and big picture, as opposed to a lot of players and golfers want instant — something right now, and we're all that way.
“In the grand scheme of playing golf professionally, that normally doesn't work. So we have a big picture plan — he's great at sticking to it. He's incredibly mature, but more importantly, he's a good guy — he's a good person and easy to pull for. He's humble, and he hasn't let any of the successes that have come go to his head. It's easy for guys to let stuff like that get to them and change who they are as a player and as a person — he hadn't done that.”
During the clinic, members asked about his time at Augusta National and playing with Tiger Woods. He had a great story about him being up at 4 a.m. on Thursday in the Crow’s Nest being so excited to play. However, it was Woods who made him comfortable.
“So we're getting ready to tee off, and I was hitting some putts on the putting green right beside 10-tee, and he came up, and he was like, ‘Hey, man, let's go do this thing,’” Ogletree said. “So it's a super cool moment for me just to kind of calm my nerves kind of get settled and be able just to go out and focus on playing golf and not so much playing with Tiger.”
While that’s a pretty incredible memory to have at 22-years-old, it was Sunday in Butler Cabin that was his favorite memory.
“That was definitely probably my favorite memory — being in there with Tiger, DJ and Jim Nantz and Chairman Ridley and seeing Tiger put the green jacket on DJ was really neat,” Ogletree said.
The Atlanta resident said he chose to become a member at Frederica Golf Club because it was just a good fit — his swing coach and agent were here, and he is building a strong relationship with owner Jim Kaufman.
“I'm signing with Mac Barnhart, who has a lot of influence here,” Ogletree said. “I got to know Jim Kaufman pretty well — I came down here and met him throughout kind of the agency recruiting process. Mr. Kaufman would come down with Mac. So I just kind of got to know him, and then Tony Ruggiero is my swing coach. So it just kind of made sense — my agents here, my swing Coach is here, and it's a great golf course in a great place. I really like the members, and I love the option to be able to come to stay in their cottages on the property.”
Ogletree joins Barnhart’s Rock Sports Group to oversee the management of his career. Now he can get compensated and said his team is working on some endorsement deals to get him ready to start playing in 2021.
“I've seen myself playing pro golf for many years now. I'm just happy the time's finally come, and I get to play golf for a living. I'm looking forward to that.”
Barnhart, his agent, said he’s thrilled to have him on the team.
“I’m thrilled to be working with someone who is not only a great golfer but a quality individual,” said Barnhardt, president of Rock Sports Group. “I’m excited to be part of Andy’s journey and help him reach his enormous potential.”
While it was special to announce at Frederica Golf Club that he was turning professional, it was also important to be able to give back and tell his story to the members.
“I've been blessed a lot of resources, always had a good coach and always had good facilities to practice on and stuff,” Ogletree said. “I’ve learned a lot about golf that I can give some advice to other people who haven't had as much instruction, haven't had as many resources I've had. So it's definitely cool to be able to just kind of give back a little bit, and hopefully, everyone got a little bit out of the time we shared with them.”