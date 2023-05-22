The Terrors were on top of the the leaderboard at the end of Round 1 at both the boys and girls GHSA Class 6A State Golf Championships on Monday at Jekyll Island Golf Club.

In search of back-to-back state titles, the Glynn Academy girls shot a 244 to carry a five-stroke lead over second-place Alpharetta into the final round while the Glynn boys jumped out to a nine-stroke advantage over Gainesville with a first-round 293.

More from this section

Isles native, NFL legend Jim Brown dies

Isles native, NFL legend Jim Brown dies

St. Simons Island native Jim Brown, regarded by many as the greatest football player of all time who quit the game at the height of his career and became a successful Hollywood actor and influential activist at the peak of the civil rights era, has died at his home in Los Angeles.