Two Glynn County Recreation and Parks basketball teams competed in the GRPA Class B State Tournament as the 10U girls and 12U boys earned runner-up trophies.
The 10U girls won the GRPA Class B District Two Tournament in Kingsland by defeating Camden County 19-9 in the championship game. That win earned them a spot in the state tournament five hours away in Bremen.
They lost a challenging game against Gordan County 38-20 in pool play, then defeated Jones County 27-18 and Villa Rica 43-38 to put them in the title game.
Gordan County beat them again 36-13 in the title game to claim the title.
The boys defeated Ware County 58-46 in Waycross to earn the district title.
They had to travel six hours to Chatsworth to compete in their state tournament, where they also finished as runner-ups.
The boys defeated Baldwin County 62-53 in pool play, then blew out Murray County 65-38 and upset traditional powerhouse Hapeville 70-66 in the semifinal game. That match up was decided in overtime.
Glynn’s team fell to defending state champion Sumter County in the championship game 64-37.
Program coordinator Michael Sapp and recreation program director Tiffany Brian said they were proud of both teams as they fought hard to the very end and noted that these two groups were the first teams from Glynn County to make it to the State Championship game.