The Frederica Knights jumped right back into gear Friday night as they defeated the Valwood Valiants 27-6.
In the team's first game of the season, they were able to show that a roster change of 16 seniors wasn't going to stop the 2020 GISA 2-AAA Runners-Up from playing dominant football.
Frederica’s (1-0) quarterback Thomas Veal had an unfortunate of events happen for the game’s first turnover to ensue. His pass went off of his receiver’s helmet and into the defensive backs’ hands. Valwood (0-1) was able to capitalize off the turnover and put six points on the board.
From then on, it was all Frederica Academy.
The Knights would go on a 27-0 run thanks to capitalizing off of four Valwood turnovers.
Veal would maximize his mistake and connect with wide receiver Bryce Reilly for one of the four Knights touchdowns. The three other touchdowns came from star-running back Jordan Triplett through the course of the night.
With only 21 players suited up to play for Frederica, head coach Brandon Derrick was happy with his player’s performance and knew that playing at home to start the season was huge for his players.
“(The) Kids have gotten better and better every week,” Derrick said. “They stayed in the means of what we asked for.”
Some of the Knights never stepped off the field but that didn’t affect the team at all, as they rode the momentum of the crowd and defensive performance to the 27-6 victory.
Next week, the Knights will travel to Savannah to take on the Calvary Day Cavaliers for their first road test of the season.