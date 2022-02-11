Brunswick boys stay undefeated, girls earn outright victory
The Brunswick Pirates boys soccer team remained undefeated with a 4-2 victory over the Statesboro Blue Devils.
Heading into their first region matchup of the season, the Pirates (4-0, 1-0) were looking to capitalize off of their hot start to the season. Having scored 17 goals in three games and only two goals allowed, Brunswick knew a challenge was on its way with region play beginning.
The Pirates were able to continue their dominance with a strong team performance on the road with Denilson Carcamo scoring two goals. His first goal of the night came from 48 yards out and the other was a header by a cross from Jacob Nieves. After Chuckobee Hill drew a penalty inside the Blue Devils box, Oscar Cruz stepped up and drilled it into the back of the net. Hill would be rewarded for his hard efforts all night by connecting on Alex Ortiz’s cross to put the finishing touches on the victory.
As the Pirates move on from one tough matchup to another, they travel to Richmond Hill to take on the Wildcats (2-2, 1-0), Tuesday.
Lady Pirates 3
Blue Devils 1
After splitting the regular season series on the pitch in 2021, the Lady Pirates looked to capitalize on the Blue Devils early this season.
Brunswick head coach Greg Sturm mentioned after the 1-1 draw with Wayne County that his Lady Pirates team felt good going into the first matchup of 2022 with Statesboro. Sturm pointed out that his team won last year on the road, 2-1, and this year this improved on the outcome.
The Lady Pirates came out with a 3-1 win, earning their first regular season win as well as their first region win of the season.
In their next game, Brunswick will travel to Richmond Hill to take on the Wildcats.