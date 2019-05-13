United Way fights for the community

The credo of the United Way of Coastal Georgia explicitly spells out the nonprofit’s mission — it fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in our community. One of the biggest challenges it faces is change, something that is a constant in the Golden Isles.
United Way has adapted to the ever-changing needs of Coastal Georgia by taking a Community Impact approach to tackle the area’s needs.
Some bleak stats show how great the need is for some. On the education front, 58 percent of low-income children do not receive pre-kindergarten education, 35 percent of children live in poverty despite the surrounding community’s wealth and 22.6 percent of people in our area between 16 and 24 years old are not employed or in school.
To help combat those stats, the United Way is helping tackle both issues by supporting agencies that help kids get the support they need at an early age and others that help young adults not working or not in school find their footing.
United Way also works to improve the health and economic issues faced by many in the community. United Way funds 13 programs in the area related to health that cover everything from helping girls rescued from sex trafficking to providing end-of-life hospice care.
United Way also helps those in need financially with seven programs that help stabilize income for some of our area’s most vulnerable residents. The programs provide services ranging from sheltering the homeless and feeding the hungry to equipping adults to enter or re-enter the workplace.
That is just the tip of the iceberg of United Way’s reach in the community. The organization recently announced its community investment grants for 2019 with nearly $1 million going to 39 problem solving programs that are managed by 23 nonprofit agencies that will impact 1 in 4 residents in Glynn and McIntosh counties this year.
It is the generosity of the community that allows the United Way to help so many programs and organizations. The money raised for the grants came from more than 2,000 donors with donations ranging from $1 to more than $100,000.
The largest workplace contributor was King and Prince Seafood, who increased their donations more than 56 percent over last year. Plant Manager John O’Donnell said King and Prince Seafood is proud to help out the United Way’s efforts in the community.
“Giving back is deeply rooted in our organization at King & Prince Seafood,” O’Donnell said. “We are thrilled with the success of our 2019 United Way campaign and are extremely proud of our team members for stepping up to make us the No. 1 contributor in Coastal Georgia.”
Of course, there are ways to give back other than providing a donation. Advocacy and volunteering also play a big role in the organization’s success.
In 2018, 394 United Way of Coastal Georgia volunteers donated 29,136 hours to giving back to our community. That work is the equivalent of 14 full-time employees.
United Way helps connects volunteers to programs in need through the Coastal Georgia Volunteer Center. Whether its a group or an individual, the center matches interests and talents with the needs of local nonprofit organizations with projects tailored for the size and schedule of a group.
United Way also engages the community when it comes to finding solutions for the area’s issues. By conducting roundtable meetings with nonprofit leaders and stakeholders in the community, it brings those who know the most about the issues together to find solutions for the community.
Roundtables like the one focused on the area’s workforce brings together those needing workers with organizations that help place people in need with jobs to develop strategies to help each other achieve their goals.
For more information on the United Way of Coastal Georgia, visit www.uwcga.org or call 912-265-1850.