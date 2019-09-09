United Way fights for health

United Way of Coastal Georgia fights for the health, education and financial stability of every resident in Glynn and McIntosh counties.
United Way’s health goal is to enable individuals and families to improve their health. This requires increasing access to health care and health insurance, but also creating healthy communities, increasing physical activity and access to healthy food, and ensuring that children and families get off to a healthy start.
Together with our partners, United Way is improving health in our Coastal Georgia community.
Healthy children perform better in school, and healthy adults perform better in the workplace. The result is thriving communities with more robust economies and millions of dollars saved on healthcare costs. Much of what determines a person’s health occurs outside the doctor’s office. United Way partners with FamilyWize to provide Prescription Savings Cards that provide discounts on prescription medications to individuals and families who may be underinsured or uninsured. To date, these cards have saved $645,000 in Glynn and McIntosh counties. Residents may visit FamilyWize.com or contact United Way to get a card.
In our fight for the health of every person, we are offering hope and help where it’s needed the most. We are advocating for health,promoting policies, promoting and supporting healthy behavior, and removing structural barriers to healthy living. Not having access to education or a job is often a barrier to healthy living and United Way serves as the backbone organization for two community roundtable groups, Early Childhood Education and Child Care and Workforce Development, cross-sector collaborations of local stakeholders that work together to remove barriers to learning and to working for our area residents.
Good health depends not just on access to quality medical care, but also the opportunity to live in an environment that is conducive to healthy living. United Way has teamed up with local area partners to present Fall Into Health Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 28 at Mary Ross Waterfront Park. Fall Into Health will encourage making healthy choices that will positively impact all areas of the lives in our Coastal Georgia community.
Featured sponsors include Southeast Georgia Health System, Troy University, WellCare and Family Health Chiropractic.
Local restaurants serving healthy food samples, lifestyle screenings, a mobile blood drive, and educational information on health and health awareness are among the many activities planned.
Recovery Awareness Month will also be celebrated during the event.
Other activities include free flu shots, self defense demonstrations, bike/helmet safety, chair massages, soccer demos and fitness demos from local gyms. An America’s Second Harvest food drop will also be held at the fairgrounds.
Awareness and education programs include disaster response, immunization information and smoking cessation.
Glynn County safety programs include EMA disaster preparedness, Need a Ride and Yellow Dot. Driving safety, DUI and cell phone usage, car seat safety and texts to 911 will also be explained at the event.
Southeast Georgia Health System will explain the health and wellness program.
Lifestyle screenings include blood pressure, BMI, bone density screening, glucose and cholesterol.
Other presentations include first aid education, fire safety, substance abuse, stress management, a home safety demonstration featuring an escape from a hour fire simulator, and a Wellcare program education and information.
And the event will also provide information about pet health and safety, including animal control information about microchipping.
United Way is currently funding 13 programs to improve health in our community with services ranging from renewing and restoring girls rescued from sex trafficking to end of life care. For more information on United Way of Coastal Georgia, visit www.uwcga.org or call 912-265-1850.