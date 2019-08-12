United Way of Coastal Georgia fights for the health, education and financial stability of every resident in Glynn and McIntosh counties.
United Way is fighting to ensure all children get a strong start and are given a solid foundation for success in school and life.
Research tells us that 90 percent of a child’s brain develops in the first five years of life. That’s why United Way starts early by fighting to increase the number of children who enter school ready. This includes ensuring children experience supportive early learning environments, have access to high-quality Pre-K programs, and parents and families have the tools to support their child’s early learning and development.
Statistics show that access to Pre-K varies by income level and location with roughly 30 percent of children in suburban and urban communities have access to good early childhood programs, while only 15 percent do in rural communities. It takes communities working together to co-create community-based, comprehensive solutions that support children along the education continuum—from birth through elementary school, high school, and college and career success. Families, schools, early care providers, government, service providers, business leaders and the community all have roles to play when it comes to childhood success.
United Way of Coastal Georgia serves as the backbone organization for the Early Childhood Education and Child Care Roundtable, a cross-sector collaboration of local stakeholders that works together to remove barriers to learning for our area children. That roundtable consists of community stakeholders such as Glynn County Family Connection, Glynn County School System, Coastal Georgia Community Action Authority, DECAL, YMCA of Coastal Georgia Marshes of Glynn Library, Georgia Center for Nonprofits, Georgia Department of Human Services, Georgia Department of Public Health, Boys & Girls Club of Glynn County, Brunswick Public Housing Authority and Quilla Academy. These organizations are working with United Way to find solutions to the problems in these areas.
Although school readiness gaps in math and reading have narrowed in recent years, children from low-income families are still significantly less likely to be prepared for kindergarten. Only 21 percent of children from poor families can recognize all letters of the alphabet, compared to 35 percent living above poverty while 49 percent of children from poor families can count to 20 (or higher), compared to 67 percent of those living above poverty. Only 46 percent of children from poor families can write their names while 64 percent of those living above poverty can.
United Way also works to ensure children are successful in the early elementary grades, especially when it comes to reading at grade level. Early grade level reading proficiency is an essential milestone for lifelong success. Research shows that children who read proficiently by third grade are more likely to graduate high school. Those benefits stack up over time: Students who graduate high school are better able to find jobs that pay a livable wage, live longer lives, stay out of the justice system and have children who also graduate on time.
Just 36 percent of fourth-grade students in the U.S. are proficient (or better) in reading with significant gaps remaining in some demographics. It breaks down to 46 percent of white and 57 percent of Asian fourth-graders are proficient, compared to 18 percent of black, 21 percent of Hispanic and 21 percent of Native American fourth-graders. There are 387 million primary school-aged children are not proficient in reading. One out of every two will not be proficient when they complete primary school.
United Way is currently funding 16 programs addressing education with services ranging from providing affordable, quality day care to GED preparation for adults. Whether its adding help early or helping play catch up later on in life, the United Way supplies programs that help make lives better for those in need.
For more information on United Way of Coastal Georgia, visit www.uwcga.org or call 912-265-1850.