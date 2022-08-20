Surgeon helps patients tackle spinal problems

Anytime one is facing spinal issues, with surgery possible in the future, is unnerving. But Dr. Thomas Lawhorne, MD, a board-certified orthopedic spine surgeon with Optim Orthopedics, can take some of the worry out of the process.
While attending medical school at Emory University in Atlanta, with the goal of becoming a cardiac surgeon, Dr. Lawhorne tore his ACL and had to seek orthopedic surgery for himself. That triggered an interest in orthopedics, which through the years has developed into a dedication to spinal surgery, and an even more narrow focus on minimally invasive spinal procedures.
He is dedicated to having his patients achieve the best results with the least amount of impact.
“You may not do the same procedure for someone who’s 75 years old and retired versus someone who is 35 and works a manual job. Those patients have different objectives and you really have to talk to them and get the patient involved in the decision-making process,” Dr. Lawhorne said.
As Dr. Lawhorne said, there is a difference between the needs of an athlete, a person who leads a more regular active lifestyle, and someone who is primarily sedentary.
“Their objectives are different,” he said. “A retired senior generally has lower demands, and the way you treat their problems is very different.”
Dr. Lawhorne begins his appointments by devoting the first half to a discussion about the patient’s expectations. He said they talk about work, recreation, whether or not they’re responsible for taking care of small children and other factors.
“What they do with their body determines what we do to your body,” he said. “Maintaining their ability to work and do what they do after work is integral to treating them.”
An assessment then follows, with Dr. Lawhorne educating the patient on their options so a plan can be made.
“I’m not dictating the plan; I’m giving them informed options,” he said. “I tell them about each one, and they decide.”
Dr. Lawhorne emphasized that he wants the patient to be as educated about their problems as he is and that he tends to err on the conservative side of them.
“We want to get there together,” he said.
The learning process is more helpful and less scary to patients who have been suffering from neck and back problems for years and have been putting off fixing their problems due to fear.
One of the biggest factors for neck and spinal problems is age, history of injuries, and physically demanding jobs, all of which have a cumulative affect.
Genetics, however, are the most important indicator, he said.
“If your parents had neck and back problems, you’re predisposed,” he said. “There are people who have random problems.”
Many of the problems people have — if they’re not genetic — can be traced back to what was though to be a minor injury from athletics or vehicle accidents.
Dr. Lawhorne said that he treats everyone as an individual depending upon their lifestyle and history.
He also reiterated his advocacy of minimally invasive surgery.
“Less is more,” he said. “There’s less downtime, less loss of function and it’s less painful.”
The treatment plan is a collective decision between Dr. Lawhorne and the patient. And the game plan, he said, is tailored specifically to the patient’s needs.
Dr. Lawhorne has been practicing orthopedic spine surgery for 13 years. After medical school at Emory, he did his residency at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City and a fellowship at Rush University in Chicago. This, experience, and the colleagues and friends he made during that time, along with conferences, continuing education classes and case review with peers, has given him an “unbelievable network” upon whom he can call.
It all comes down to putting the patient in the driver’s seat, so to speak.
“I want my patients to be as knowledgeable as anyone on their problem,” he said. “I try to give my patients the whole picture and then let them guide the treatment pathway. They’re the boss.”