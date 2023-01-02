Seeing your world better

As the saying goes, “Your eyes are the window to your soul,” and certainly, eyes are your window to the world. If that is true, then your eyelids and eyebrow are the curtains to your eyes. Just like a window shade, there is an interconnected relationship between your forehead, eyebrow, and eyelid as they serve to shade and protect your eyes. Dr. Diane Bowen, board certified plastic surgeon, at Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery, over the past 25 years has treated many patients with limited peripheral vision because of sagging that can occur with the eyelids, eyebrow, and forehead. In some instances, people have too much upper eyelid skin, which hangs down over their eyelashes. Other people have heavy eyebrows that have fallen, causing the eyelid skin to also sag, resulting in heavy or tired eyes. Sometimes a person develops a “sleepy eye” look when their eyelash line droops, partially covering their pupils so they have limited peripheral vision. Many people will compensate for heavy lids and eyebrows by subconsciously holding their forehead up, so that they have deep forehead lines and have a sense of being tired or even develop headaches by the end of the day. Many people have a combination of issues that need to be addressed to get the desired improvement in their peripheral vision.
Of course, any obstruction of vision is dangerous or at least impacts the quality of life. Often, Dr. Bowen will hear of people who read or watch TV holding their eyelids up. Some people have told her they can’t use their side mirror on their car. Others will tell her that their eyes feel “heavy” and that their friends ask them why they are sleepy, mad, or tired. In all these situations, Dr. Diane Bowen’s goal is to restore function by doing the appropriate surgery. Men and women equally have eyelid issues. It is important that your surgical plan match your specific needs. Surgery may involve any combination of blepharoplasty (eyelid tuck), brow lift or upper lid lift. Usually that restoration of function comes with an improvement in appearance, so that you look more rested, happy, and alert.
The big question is “Does insurance pay?” Usually, insurance will cover the surgeries IF an eye exam demonstrates functional issues in which your peripheral vision is impaired. Dr. Diane Bowen recommends that you have a thorough eye exam, including visual fields test, taped and un-taped. This exam is essential for insurance documentation and can be done by your ophthalmologist or optometrist.
Eyelid surgery is usually an outpatient surgery. Most people feel comfortable for social activities in 5-10 days. Cold packs are used to shorten the recovery time and many people need only Tylenol for pain. It can take up to 6-12 weeks for all healing to be complete. Many times, people choose to have cosmetic lower lid bags and fat pads dealt with at the same time as their insurance surgery. Some chose for total rejuvenation and have a cosmetic midface or full facelift at the same time. This allows for one recovery and overall, more refreshed look.
In conclusion, your vision is essential to your well-being. If you think that your vision is affected, ask that your next eye exam include a visual field test to see if you could benefit from eyelid surgery. Once you meet the criteria, call 912-634-1993 to make an appointment with Dr. Diane Bowen at Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery to determine which surgery is best for you.
Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery is located at 2485 Demere Road, Suite 103A, St. Simons Island GA 31522. If you would like to learn more about the various treatments we offer please visit our website at www.drdianebowen.com. Remember that your “windows” may need new, uplifted curtains so that you can see and look better!