Rejuvenation awaits for the whole person

Dr. Diane Bowen is a board-certified plastic surgeon who has been in practice for more than 20 years. Her office in Golden Isles Center for Plastic surgery is a tranquil facility with an onsite surgical suite, on St. Simons Island, in the Gascoigne Bluff area. Dr. Bowen and her staff are passionate about providing personalized “whole person” rejuvenation treatments for their patients. Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery offer services that include non-surgical facial rejuvenation treatments like Fractora by Inmode, Photofacials, chemical peels, and laser hair removal, in addition to surgical procedures such as breast augmentation, lift, reduction and reconstruction, liposuction, tummy tuck and eyelid lift (Blepharoplasty).
“I believe you have to care for the whole person, my goal is to achieve beauty on the inside and out,” says Dr. Bowen. “In order to achieve that, I need to grow as a provider and learn cutting-edge treatments that reflect the times. More and more patients are looking for non-surgical rejuvenation that requires little downtime. They want their outside to reflect how young they feel on the inside.” To achieve comprehensive rejuvenation, it is important to assess skin texture and tone, soft tissue issues and structural loss. While we understand that aging sometimes brings loss in bone density leading to loss in height, we also lose bone structure in our face resulting in jowls and hollow eyes. Until now it required major reconstructive surgery to add or restore facial structure. Face lifts could be used to pull the skin tighter, but this did not always restore a natural look.
Introducing a new treatment called the Y-Lift
The Y-lift is a minimally invasive facelift, better described as a facial contouring procedure, which accentuates and restores the cheekbones, under-eye area, defines the jawline and lifts the upper neck with no incisions, no general anesthesia, no scars, and minimal downtime. The Y-Lift procedure instantly restores the youthful foundation of the face by utilizing derma fillers with the following concepts:
What is being done?
Structural volumizing to the face. This is a cutting-edge use of derma fillers to rebuild two of the primary facial pillars, the chin and jawline, restoring the original foundation and shape of the face.
Where is the filler being placed?
The leading edge. This is a term used that focuses on the placement of the derma fillers. By restoring the leading edges, the natural face shape is not compromised and is instead enhanced and beautified. A state-of-the-art tool, called the flexY guide, is used to easily identify and locate the anatomically correct placement for the leading edges.
How is it done?
There are no incisions, no scars, no general anesthesia, and minimal to no downtime. This is done using a blunt titanium instrument inserted into the skin, beneath the muscle on top of the bone. The muscle is lifted by the instrument, and the filler is injected to hold the muscle in its newly elevated place.
Who would be a good candidate for the Y-Lift?
People who feel that their jawline is losing its definition and have jowls or feel hollow-eyed. It is also a great way to revive the effects of a face lift done in the past. For those who also have excess of skin due to past weight gain and/or loss, the Y-Lift would complement any facial skin or fat reducing procedure.
If you're interested in learning more, visit our website at www.drdianebowen.com or give our office a call and my friendly staff will be happy to schedule you a comprehensive consultation that will include discussing your rejuvenation goals, and together, we will create the most optimal treatment plan for you.