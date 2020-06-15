Rejuvenate your appearance with new non-surgical procedure

Dr. Diane Bowen at Golden Isles Center for Plastic surgery is a board-certified plastic surgeon who has been in practice for over 20 years. She has a tranquil, standalone facility with an onsite surgical suite located on St. Simons Island, in the Gascoigne Bluff area. Dr. Bowen and her staff take great pride in providing “whole person” rejuvenation treatments for their patients. Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery offers services that include non-surgical facial rejuvenation treatments like Fractora by Inmode, photo facials, chemical peels and laser hair removal, in addition to surgical procedures such as breast augmentation, lift, reduction and reconstruction, liposuction, tummy tuck and eyelid lift (blepharoplasty). “I believe you have to see a person as a whole, my goal is to achieve beauty on the inside and out,” says Dr. Bowen. “In order to achieve that, I need to grow as a provider and learn cutting-edge treatments that reflect the times. More and more patients are looking for rejuvenation. They want their outside to reflect how young they feel on the inside.”
Introducing a non-surgical rejuvenation treatment called the Y LIFT
The Y LIFT is a minimally invasive facelift, better described as a facial contouring procedure, which accentuates the cheekbones, under-eye area, defines the jawline and lifts the upper neck with no incisions, no general anesthesia, no scars, and minimal downtime.
The Y LIFT procedure instantly restores the youthful foundation of the face by utilizing derma fillers with the following concepts:
What is being done? Structural volumizing to the face. This is a cutting-edge use of derma fillers to rebuild two of the primary facial pillars, the chin and jawline, restoring the original foundation and shape of the face. The key to Y LIFT is not fillers, but the specialized instrumentation, placement, and technique used. This is a non-surgical procedure that leaves your facial contours instantly restored, rejuvenated and enhanced.
Where is the filler being placed? The leading edge. This is a term used that focuses on the placement of the derma fillers. By restoring the leading edges, the natural face shape is not compromised and is instead enhanced and beautified. A state-of-the-art tool, called the flexY guide, is used to easily identify and locate the anatomically correct placement for the leading edges. The Y LIFT accentuates the cheekbone region and under eye hollowness, defines the jawline getting rid of unpleasant jowls, significantly improves upper neck area, and refines lines around the mouth.
How is it done? There are no incisions, no scars, no general anesthesia, and minimal to no downtime. The procedure is done using a blunt titanium instrument inserted into the skin, beneath the muscle on top of the bone. The muscle is lifted by the instrument, and the filler is injected to hold the muscle in its newly elevated place.
Who would be a good candidate for the Y LIFT? People who feel that their neck is slack, and their jawline is losing its definition and have jowls. It is also a great way to revive the effects of a facelift done in the past. For those who also have excess skin due to past weight gain and/or loss, the Y LIFT would complement any facial skin or fat-reducing procedure. This procedure is customized to fit the needs of each individual. It is FDA-approved and suitable for both men and women between the ages of 25-80.
If interested in learning more, visit our website at www.drdianebowen.com and give our office a call and my friendly staff will be happy to schedule you a comprehensive consultation that will include discussing your rejuvenation goals. Together we will create the most optimal treatment plan for you. We are located at 1015 Arthur J. Moore Drive, St. Simons Island, GA 31522. Our phone number is 912-634-1993.