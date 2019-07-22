Refocusing energy into your skin

With the summer coming to a quick end and the daily grind of back to school and back to work on the horizon, this is a good time to refocus some energy back into your skin.
There are many skin conditions that we face such as aging, acne, redness or uneven skin tone. There are three non-surgical options, Fractora, Lumecca, and Vi Aesthetics that are offered at Dr. Diane Bowen’s Golden Isles Center for Plastic Surgery that can help.
Fractora is a skin treatment that utilizes radio frequency with microneedling to rejuvenate the skin. By combining these two technologies together, you receive exceptional results. Radio Frequency energy heats the deep layers of the skin in a controlled way to revitalize the collagen. The matrix of micro pins work on the surface to restore the skin back to its healthy state. Fractora helps to reduce wrinkles, even skin tone, address active cystic acne, and improve acne scarring, making this a great treatment for both parent and teen. Visible results can be seen typically two weeks after your first treatment but improvements continue up to three months after treatment.
Fractora can be used on any areas that can benefit from skin renewal. Face and body areas that exhibit wrinkles, discoloration or acne and acne scarring are suitable for treatment. It is often suggested that a series of treatments be completed in order to achieve optimum results. Fractora can be used in combination with other treatments including other lasers, injectables such as fillers and botox and chemical peels. We suggest a consultation with our Nurse Practitioner in order to determine if Fractora is the right treatment option for you.
Lumecca is an intense pulsed light (IPL) laser used for the treatment of pigmented and vascular lesions. This treatment is also known as a Photofacial. Lumecca improves the appearance of age spots, facial spider veins called telangiectasias, rosacea, freckles, and sun damage. Lumecca can be used on all areas of the body but the common areas of treatment are zones that are regularly exposed to the sun. This often includes the face, neck, décolletage, legs, hands, and arms. An improved skin appearance can be noted after the first session. Multiple sessions may be needed depending on the severity of skin damage, skin type, and treatment type (vascular vs. sun damage). We suggest a consultation with our esthetician to determine if Lumecca is the right treatment option for you.
Vi Aesthetics is a professional chemical peel performed in our office. Vi Peel represents the next generation of chemical peels. Unique from other peels, the Vi Peel nurtures the skin with vitamins and minerals during the exfoliation process. Vi Peels are suitable for various skin types, including darker skin tones. They offer specifically designed treatments that are targeted to address anti-aging, hyperpigmentation, sunspots, damaged skin, acne prone skin, and acne scarring. There is no skin preparation time, minimal downtime, and a take home kit provided that includes essential products for your treatment’s success, ensuring optimal and lasting results. There are various strengths to the Vi Peels, providing options for the novice to expert.
We encourage the combination of the above listed treatments in conjunction with an at home skin care regimen in order to accomplish clear and youthful skin at any age. Like how you brush your teeth daily but seek a dentist for major cleanings a few times a year, an esthetician is similar but for your skin. For the month of August, we are offering a fantastic promotional opportunity for parent and teen to receive services at a discount. Give us a call to schedule your consultation to begin your skincare journey today!
