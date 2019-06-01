Overhead Door offers hurricane protection and expanded showroom

Most people know Overhead Door is the most trusted brand in America for garage doors, but they may not know that, locally owned and operated for 25 years, Overhead Door Company of Brunswick, our local “Home of the Red Ribbon” also offers a variety of other quality products for both commercial and residential customers. The friendly faces at Overhead Door want area residents to know they can visit their newly expanded showroom showcasing not just garage doors, but also entry doors, French doors, sliding barn doors, rolling storm shutters, windows and pet doors.
Since hurricane season is just around the corner their trained sales staff and installers are ready to help protect homes and businesses from the dangers of hurricanes with a wide selection of storm shutters and wind-loaded garage doors.
“Old-school methods like boarding up your windows or lining them with tape will not effectively protect your home from the high winds of a hurricane,” said Gene Walker, who co-owns Overhead Door of Brunswick with his wife, Susan Walker. “Rolling storm shutters, otherwise known as ‘hurricane shutters’ provide the highest level of protection from dangerous elements and are a much more ideal solution for your home.”
This hurricane season, forecasters predict 12-14 tropical storms with at least 5 becoming hurricanes reaching major strength. That’s why it’s important to protect your home now, before it’s too late.
“When a storm is on the horizon, you want to maintain the integrity of your investment, despite the fierce opposing forces of Mother Nature,” Gene Walker said. “A broken window can cause all kinds of damage to your home but rolling storm shutters can provide that extra layer of protection and help keep your doors and windows intact.”
While there are plenty of storm shutters on the market, the models offered by Overhead Door provide unbeatable strength and durability. The system is manufactured with the highest quality aluminum and is customizable to fit the aesthetics of any home or business. They’ve also undergone extensive testing, including a high-velocity missile test.
And even though they’re tough and able to withstand serious forces of nature, the Storm Shutter Systems offered by Overhead Door are compact enough to keep any building safe without being distracting. In fact, Gene Walker said, installing storm shutters can improve the value of a home and even lower insurance rates. “It’s good to get ahead of that at resale time,” he said. “Installing storm shutters to ensure your home is protected throughout hurricane season and beyond is an investment that pays off.”
Storm shutters aren’t just for bad weather, either. If a homeowner or business owner is headed out of town, they can provide that extra layer of security to prevent break-ins. They can also help lower energy costs by protecting homes from the sun. “Good storm shutters are your home’s first line of defense,” said Susan Walker. “With the hurricane’s we’ve had this past few years, we have installed them on our own home and business.”
But don’t think storm shutters and garage doors are the only products Overhead Door of Brunswick has to offer. The company has a plethora of exterior doors with finishes to fit any style home.
“We offer the best selection of custom entry doors, patio doors, French doors, barn doors, garage doors and motors and pet doors,” Susan Walker said. “The pet doors can even be opened remotely.”
And on the commercial side, Overhead Door of Brunswick can provide sectional doors, high-speed doors, rolling and fire doors, and even loading dock equipment. Whether the customer is commercial or residential, Overhead Door of Brunswick’s trained, experienced staff is ready to meet every building’s unique needs.
“We have specialty installers who are well trained, and work one-on-one with every customer,” Gene Walker said. “We have our own installers and we don’t contract out. We put a lot of effort into training, and we know the ins and outs of our products. Some of our salespeople, in fact, are former installers.”
To better serve The Golden Isles, Overhead Door has locations in Brunswick and Waycross. For more information, or to request an estimate call 912-265-3355 or visit www.ohdbrunswick.com.