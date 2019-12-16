Zoe Herrington believes there is no secret to buying a quality piece of jewelry.
She says customers should expect the highest quality for the least amount of money.
Unfortunately, many people shopping for an engagement ring, necklace, brooch or other piece of quality jewelry often shop online or go to stores where the merchandise is often inferior quality and overpriced.
With nearly four decades of experience in the business, Herrington believes in selling only the highest quality, unique jewelry at her new store, Noble House Jewelry, at 1700 Frederica Road on St. Simons Island.
“Everyone should be able to own fine jewelry, no matter who they are,” she said. “It’s the most personal gift you can give anyone.”
Herrington encourages her customers to shop and compare, with confidence they’ll return to her store because they’ll know they’re getting the best jewelry at the lowest price.
“I’m the only jeweler who will tell you to shop and compare,” she said.
Customers will be impressed by the more than 10,000 unique pieces of jewelry on display.
“We’re not a cookie-cutter store,” she said. “I hand pick all the jewelry.”
Herrington was a board certified radiologic technologist before she decided to leave the medical profession and get into the jewelry business with the help of her father who was in the military.
She opened a store near Kansas City that is now managed by her son. The 12,000-square-foot store has a loyal customer base, with some who have shopped there since it opened nearly 40 years ago.
Herrington, a third-generation St. Simons Island resident, sold jewelry locally while she ran her business in Kansas through private appointments when she returned to the Golden Isles.
She also provides another valuable service by helping customers who have suffered costly problems with jewelry purchased at other locations.
She has helped people who bought diamond jewelry on vacation to later discover the gems were actually cubic zirconia. She helped another young woman who learned her $6,000 engagement ring was a fraud.
Herrington said she helped those people get full refunds from the vendor because of her knowledge of merchandising laws.
She also offers many creative ideas on how to use jewelry you already own with something new from Noble House.
“My customer base is everyone,” she said. “We do a lot of custom work.”
Another unique service is the store’s layaway program. Customers can pay 20 percent down and have anywhere from six months to a year to pay the balance interest free.
Prior to opening her business, Herrington said she shopped at jewelry stores throughout the region to check out the competition. She said most stores were understaffed and sold overpriced, poor-quality jewelry.
She has a jeweler on staff at all times to assist customers if she is not in the store.
Herrington is also selective about where she buys her diamonds because of some of the reports of workers being abused in diamond mines in South Africa and other locations. Many of her diamonds are from mines in Canada.
“We deal with countries who treat workers ethically,” she said.
Herrington considers her new store an “incubator” for her future plans in the Golden Isles. She intends to open a Noble House “super store” next year in downtown Brunswick that will be 10 times the size of her store in St. Simons Island.
She believes Brunswick is on the verge of returning to its “glory days” as a bustling seaport and said she is looking forward to being part of the downtown’s renaissance.
“I love Brunswick; I believe in that city,” she said. “I’m starting the same way as in Kansas City, one customer at a time.”