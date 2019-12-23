Chip Johnson has been in the car business 42 years, performing every job from sweeping floors and detailing vehicles to working as a mechanic and as part of a sales staff team.
Johnson, a Brunswick native, said he worked for his father Otto Johnson in the family-owned used car lot before he was trained to work on the sales floor selling the vehicles he helped maintain.
The experience of working in nearly every position over the years at car dealerships in the region has enabled Johnson to have the knowledge necessary to succeed in his new job as sales manager at Nalley GMC Buick in Brunswick.
Johnson worked in the Nalley sales department for about five years before leaving the company for another job. But the opportunity to work in his hometown for his former employers was too difficult to turn down when he was offered the position.
One of the main reasons Johnson said he decided to return to Nalley was because of the staff’s experience and dedication to quality service.
“These boys are car guys. It’s really a family business, and that’s all they’ve ever done. We’re a good team,” he said of the staff.
One member of the sales staff has been with Nalley 25 years, which shows the experience and knowledge the dealership provides.
Johnson said the car business has changed over the years with the vast improvement in the quality of vehicles manufactured nowadays.
“It’s not even the same universe,” he said of comparisons between cars manufactured when he first got into sales and nowadays.
“These cars are safer, more dependable,” he said. “These cars last a long time, today.”
The Nalley dealership has seven knowledgable sales staff members ready to help customers make the best decisions when it comes to choosing a new or used vehicle. And the dealership’s financing department, headed by Dustin Rozier, can offer competitive rates.
“It’s going to be hard to beat our deal,” he said. “We can usually beat your bank or credit union. We have great rates.”
And the more than 500 new and used vehicles on the lot, the Sierrra pickups in particular, hold their value very well, he said.
But it takes more than a quality product to keep a loyal customer base, Johnson said. The service department set a record in October for the amount of work in one month.
While some people shop online for a new or used vehicle, Johnson said he can’t understand why anyone would choose to buy a vehicle based on photos and a written description.
“If they have a problem with the vehicle are they going to go back to the car vending machine for help?” he asked. “We provide service after the sale.”
The company also closely scrutinizes all new employees with background checks as a way to ensure they fit in with dealership’s culture. That culture also includes plans to be more involved in the community.
“This store will be back into the community,” he said. “This business hasn’t changed. It’s a people business.”
Johnson said he works closely with general manager Chris Phillips and new car sales manager Marshall Davis to ensure the customer experience is the best possible. He and his wife Elizabeth Sawyer Johnson, originally from Darien, are happy to return to the Golden Isles.
“I’m so glad to be back with this organization,” he said. “This is the dream team. They have so much experience.”