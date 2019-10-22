Professional Drive would like to welcome Samantha Meeks Family Practice to the neighborhood.
Samantha is a nurse practitioner with 20 years of experience. She received her nurse practitioner degree from Indiana University in 1997. She specializes in family practice and urgent care. She has lived in Brunswick for the last five years with her family. Samantha has recently left Southeast Georgia Health System to open her own practice. Samantha and her family have put down roots in Brunswick and have become active in the community.
Samantha was the first nurse practitioner in Indiana to own an independent practice. Her heart is in building relationships with patients and helping them to reach their goals. She understands not all people have the same goals, even if they have the same conditions.
As soon as you walk into her building, you know you are going to be cared for with compassion and respect. As you can see above, her creed is “The best interest of the patient is the only interest to be considered” from William Mayo.
In her practice, she treats the whole patient, not just the disease process. She meets patients where they are and helps them reach their best potential in a reasonable way. She understands how family responsibilities and financial burdens affect the ability to take care of yourself. Samantha is well-versed in hypertension, high cholesterol, diabetes, depression, autoimmune disorders, neuropathy, women’s health and many others. She will keep a close eye on your progress with scheduled appointments.
She also enjoys the fast-paced needs of urgent care, being able to help most people with a simple solution whether it be sutures or antibiotics. She will continue to treat acute illnesses, and walk-ins are always welcome for urgent needs such as minor cuts, bladder infections and sinus infections. Testing will be available for flu, strep, pregnancy and other conditions as needed. Your labs can be drawn in the office as well.
When you call the office, Sherrie, the office manager, will make your appointment, and have new patient forms available to you on their portal. If you are comfortable completing the forms online, this will speed up your check-in process. Sherrie can send you the forms by mail, or you can complete them at your appointment; just remember to come in a few minutes early. Please bring your ID, your medications and your insurance card. Self pay patients are also welcome. Samantha and Sherrie will obtain your past medical records for you.
Samantha believes all patients should have their test results as soon as possible. She also will notify the patient of any changes to the treatment plan in relation to the testing. Test results can be sent to the patients by their on-line portal, by text or by mail.
She is located at 17 Professional Drive, Suite 100 in Brunswick. This is off Fourth Street, across from Canon Coastal Cleaners. Samantha will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. She currently accepts most insurances and is continually adding more plans. The office number is 912-574-5838. You may call now to schedule appointments. They will start seeing patients on Monday, Nov. 4. She is accepting new and prior patients.
Samantha and her staff look forward to meeting you, and your needs.