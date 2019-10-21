Mattress by Appointment is not your typical mattress store.
The business, with locations in Brunswick and Jesup, has no set hours. Instead, owners Lauren Sobala and her husband Christopher Sobala, make themselves available at the convenience of their customers.
“Technically, I’m open seven days a week, 24 hours a day,” said Lauren Sobala. “I understand the average person today is busy with work, child rearing, running errands and going to activities or other appointments.”
Mattress by Appointment’s flexibility enables customers to schedule times to meet the store’s staff, allowing them to shop at their own pace.
“I can meet customers at 8 a.m. or 10 p.m. or whatever time is convenient on any day that is convenient, including Sundays,” she said.
The stores are part of a group of more than 300 dealers nationwide that have combined their buying power into one network to save consumers money.
“What is really different, and how I save you money, is that each location is operated almost solely by one person,” Sobala said.
She operates the store at 208 Harrison Lane (next to Cilantros Mexican Restaurant), and Tony Crawford operates the store at 1571 West Cherry St. in Jesup (next to Comcast).
The customer experience at the stores is much different than a big box retail store.
“My customers do not experience the normal pressure from a salesman trying to push them into making a purchase,” she said.
Instead, Sobala said her business model is to introduce herself to briefly learn what the customer looking for in terms of size, style and who will be sleeping on the mattress.
She then shows customers their options and encourages them to test the beds in privacy while she sits at a desk in her office.
“I truly want my customers to leave with a bed that is comfortable for them, and most importantly one they can afford, not one they have to finance for five years, like competitors advertise,” she said. “No frills, no pressure!”
The stores have a wide variety of models including firm, plush, with pillow tops, gel memory foam, hybrids and adjustable foundations.
“I can typically beat most brick and mortar competitors by at least 40 percent, with some prices up to 80 percent less than my competitors on comparable model,” Sobala said.
Both stores have agreements with finance companies that offer 90 to 100 days same as cash financing.
“The customer can apply in five minutes without their credit being checked,” she said. “They only requirements are to have $1,000 in monthly income, and a checking account.”
Once the application is submitted, the approval is immediate. Customers only pay $40 down and they can leave with the mattress that day, in most cases.
The stores also offer traditional financing with up to 12 months interest free.
“By purchasing from me, my customer is also reinvesting back into the local community, as each purchase helped me to continue to remain in business,” she said. “The longer I am a member of the Brunswick and Jesup communities, the more I am able to invest back into each city.”
Go to www.facebook.com/mbasega. To apply for financing and to schedule an appointment call or text Sobala at 912-602-5009.