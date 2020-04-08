Necessity is not only the mother of invention, but discovery as well.
When Julie and Rick Rochelle moved to the Island Club from Atlanta in 2005, one of the challenges they had with their house was a west-facing patio that had no roof. The bright sun and lack of shade made their outdoor space unbearably hot, so in 2007, they added a roof, and although that shaded the spot, the heat was still too much.
In 2008, they took the next logical step and added two screens to the patio, which Rick Rochelle said added about 400 square feet of living space, and also added a screen to the breakfast room window, which overlooks a lagoon.
“Before that, the leather sofa in the breakfast room was eaten up by UV rays and lost its color,” he said.
The addition of the screens meant the room stayed cooler in the summer and warmer in the winter.
It was this experience, accompanied by his previous primary business, that spurred Rochelle on to become a dealer for Progressive Screens, and to convert Just Julie, the couple’s business, to yet another application.
“Our primary business in Atlanta, FlexBarrier, manufactured screens for industrial use for controlling temperature, insects, humidity and security,” he said. “The screens were generally on dock doors and could be operated manually or by motor.”
Just Julie began in the early 1990s by Julie Rochelle.
“The original business was to supply and supervise rental accommodations during the Atlanta Olympics,” he said, adding that Monsanto and the Swiss Olympic Committee were two of the company’s clients.
Eventually, retirement called after 20 years, and the couple relocated to St. Simons Island, one of Rick Rochelle’s favorite golf destinations.
“Julie wanted to avoid the Atlanta traffic and enjoy the scaled-down lifestyle,” he said.
That’s when Just Julie took on its most recent incarnation.
“In a short time, we saw the need for residential screens, and Just Julie was reborn as a new business,” he said. Research into the market, and options led us to Progressive Screens of Sarasota, Fla.”
Progressive, he said, has been in business 20 years, has excellent quality and a great support staff. The nearest major competitor is in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, which gives Progressive the edge in both delivery time and cost.
“Progressive has a unique patented track design that will reduce callbacks by 98 percent,” Rochelle said. “The competition uses a zipper model which has a shorter life, and can disengage from the track frequently. Our hardware is powder-coated, so it will not rust, chip or fade.”
All that, and they’re motorized too, which is a huge advantage over old-fashioned screens.
The screens provide a shield against insects, temperature changes and solar (UV) damage to furniture. They aid in the control of air flow, reduce power bills, add inexpensive square footage, and they can be opened and closed as needed. And, screens and hardware come in an array of colors to complement any décor.
“All screens are customized to fit each opening; we work with the homeowners, architects and contractors to determine style and installation options,” he said. “These screens can handle up to 75 mph winds.”
Rochelle added that the tube that holds the motor and rolled up screens keeps the homeowner’s investment quiet and protected.
“By a touch of a button on the remote control, you can enclose your porch/patio and control the temperature, rain, wind and ultraviolet damage,” he said. “Our crew is headed by Chase Williamson who has developed an easy and reliable method for installation which requires only a few hours. We will set the upper and lower limits during installation and leave you ready to enjoy your new great view.”