Jeweler melds comfort and tradition

Old-fashioned, but not stuffy. That’s how the owners of Cunningham Jewelers, Durrett Moerman and her daughter, Alexia Miller, want their store known. After all, it’s difficult for anyone to consider a store that employs both a toddler — 18-month-old Minnie — and a rescue dog — Topaz — as greeters, as “stuffy.”
Cunningham Jewelers, situated next to quaint Machen Square, is one of the landmarks of downtown Brunswick. Founded in the 1890s by Abe Rothschild, the store has prospered in good times and survived the lean times, all the while enjoying decades of thriving business.
Cunningham Jewelers believes first and foremost in customer service, quality merchandise and integrity. Those traditions began with Rothschild, and continued with the Cunningham family, who purchased the store in 1916.
History and family are the foundations on which Cunningham Jewelers has been built. Miller said the business continues to uphold the past, but has adapted with the times.
“We’ve been here 100 years, but we’ve changed with the times,” she said. “The Cunningham name has been synonymous with downtown Brunswick for over a century. We are still family-owned and operated, and we still offer quality first with competitive pricing.”
The store’s long history means that its bridal registry currently spans over six generations. Even today, Cunningham Jewelers carries an array of quality wedding gifts.
The store features formal and everyday china, flatware, clocks, crystal stemware and decanters, sterling silver and serving pieces. Other items include gifts for baby, men and Christmas. This is in addition to their wide selection of fine and fashion jewelry.
Independently owned jewelry stores are not as commonplace as they once were. Many modern stores, most of them affiliated with chains, emphasize high-volume, mass-produced merchandise, whereas Cunningham Jewelers has remained true to its roots. The store takes pride in the one-of-a-kind merchandise it carries.
“Many times, when we sell it, it’s gone,” Miller said. “A lady doesn’t want to see the same piece of jewelry on four people when she goes out to an event.”
Employing a bench jeweler to create and design original pieces guarantees customers will be able to find unique treasures, either in the store’s inventory, or by special order. Miller is also working on a master’s degree from the Gemological Institute of America while assisting the current on-staff gemologist with appraisals.
“We want to sell you quality pieces you want to pass on,” Miller said, adding that customers have come to expect consistency in service and merchandise. “We’re going to take care of you.”
The goal is for customers to be confident they have purchased quality merchandise at the best price.
“We want you to feel comfortable,” Moerman said. “We want you to feel good about coming into the store.”
Cunningham Jewelers is at 1510 Newcastle St., in Brunswick. Business hours are 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and Saturdays by appointment.