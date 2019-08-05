For 33 years, the Island Directory has made sure that folks in the Golden Isles never have to worry about where to look for contractors, dentists, new restaurants or any other service they may need.
Jay Martin, the directory’s founder, always knew there was a niche for a comprehensive catalog of residents and local businesses in the community, according to his daughter and Island Directory publisher Beth Lane.
What sets Island Directory apart from other business directories is the fact that it primarily caters to small business owners in the Golden Isles.
“You won’t find any 1-800 numbers in the Island Directory,” Lane said. “It’s all local, the only one of its kind.”
Business owners who have just opened up shop in the community and don’t yet have a massive marketing budget can find an effective channel through which to broadcast their message in the Island Directory.
Lane and her family are also involved members of the community, working closely with the Chamber of Commerce and local churches. It’s why they’re able to achieve their mission of making sure that any business that is included in the directory is seen by their target market.
“Where we differ from other directories is that we live here,” Lane said. “We work here, we play here, we worship here, we volunteer here, we give back to the community.”
Lane said that the Island Directory is the primary source of referrals for many of the businesses it lists. Some businesses have been on the directory’s pages since its first edition.
It’s the customers’ loyalty that Lane appreciates most, along with the fact that their success in the community makes for a win-win situation.
“We’ve got the best customers,” Lane said. “They do business with us, and we do business with them.
The Island Directory is also a remarkably convenient tool for people vacationing in the Golden Isles. The directory contains menu information for restaurants in the area, as well as tide tables showing the best times to hit the beach. Visitors can find a copy in almost all local businesses, hotels and motels.
A print directory is a great resource for a community, but what if you could find all the best businesses of the Golden Isles in one place online?
Searching random websites can be time consuming and misleading. Fortunately, the Island Directory contains the most comprehensive list of all the top businesses in The Golden Isles in one easy to use place.
In February, The Island Directory launched an online directory, making access for tourists and potential customers even easier. Lane said that feedback on the new digital presence has been overwhelmingly positive.
“People are seeing an immediate return on their investment,” Lane said. “It makes me think ‘Gosh, we should’ve done this five years ago!’”
Anyone interested in purchasing space in the 2020 edition of the Island Directory has until Sept. 3 to do so. Visit theislanddirectory.com or call 638-7873 for more information.