Valentine’s Day is the time when couples express their love with sentimental cards, bouquets of flowers, boxes of chocolate, elegant dinners and memorable gifts.
But, for those seeking a more creative and memorable Valentine’s Day present, a gift certificate for one of the packages offered at The Island Day Spa on St. Simons Island might be the perfect choice.
Carmen Flores, owner and manager of The Island Day Spa, said her staff of 11 women offer a wide variety of services including skin care, massages, body treatments, nail services and a full- service hair salon.
Each staff member has a specific specialty to ensure customers have the best experience possible.
Carmen said Valentine’s Day is the second busiest time of year for business because of the wide variety of services offered for both men and women.
In fact, she said 50 percent of her customers are men, which is why the Date Night Package for Two is a popular choice for couples who want to share the spa experience. The package includes two 60-minute massages and two mani/pedi combination treatments.
Optional wash and blow outs or adding an extra 30 minutes to the massages are also options.
Another popular gift for men is the Men’s Island Retreat Package, which includes a 60-minute therapeutic massage and Essential Pedicure and Manicure.
For the ladies, the Mom’s Day Out Package includes a 60-minute therapeutic or prenatal massage, Signature Facial, Essential Pedicure, and wash and blow out is a popular option.
“Don’t let pain, stiffness, stress or fatigue get you down,” she said. “Let us melt it all away with a relaxing massage.”
Carmen said it doesn’t matter what type of massage a client chooses.
“All our massages, from hot stones to deep tissue or reflexology get you to feel relaxed and rejuvenated again,” she said. “Give yourself or a loved the gift of health and well-being naturally.”
Dermaplane with an oxygen facial is one of our most popular services.
“Dermaplaning is an incredibly effective exfoliation process of removing around 30 percent of your epidermis (dead skin cells) as well as removing peach fuzz,” she said. “Follow this with an oxygen facial to infuse 79 vitamins and minerals into the face.”
The spa also offers a wide variety of other services, including full body waxing and lash extensions. And the team of employees is also available for special events off premises.
“We do onsite weddings and love to do bridal groups and bachelorette parties before the wedding day,” she said.
The spa also offers a wide variety of hair care services include cutting, styling, color and hair extensions, which are trending.
Carmen moved to the area more than eight years ago when her husband was stationed at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, and said she was met with open arms by the community and her clients.
“We don’t have family here and the employees and clients at the spa have become that to us,” she said. “We are so fortunate and blessed.”
The team of stylists, aestheticians and therapists at The Island Day Spa were all hand-picked by Carmen.
“They are the very best in their professions, and I’m so thankful for their hard work in making the spa the retreat it is today,” she said.
The Island Day Spa is at 60 Cinema Lane next to Island Cinema. The spa is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays. We are excited about helping you book your next spa experience.
Visit theislanddayspa.com to schedule a reservation or purchase a gift certificate. Call 912-638-7799 for more information. Our front desk coordinators would be glad to help you and answer any questions that you may have.