Imber brings experience to aesthetic medicine

Prior to becoming a physician, Laura Paige Slack M.D. paid a visit to St. Simons Island with her mother to check out some antiques. She fell in love with St. Simons and promised to retire here one day.
As fate would have it, she would meet St. Simons Island native Doug Klinowski in Florida. The two fell in love, got married and started a family. When they were looking for a better place to raise their children, they chose St. Simons.
They also brought their skills in medicine and health care management.
Dr. Slack holds board certifications in Family Practice, Geriatric Medicine and Aesthetics, and has obtained numerous certifications and mastered a wide range of anti-aging and aesthetic skills. Klinowski has used his business talents to turn around struggling health clubs and senior assisted living facilities.
They now own and operate Imber Anti-Aging & Aesthetic Medicine on St. Simons Island. Imber’s mission is “to spark imagination of the possibilities, improve youthful appearance and inspire all towards a greater state of health.” Services include, but are not limited to, painless fat reducing laser, master level injectables, medical assisted weight loss, IV infusion, bioidentical hormones, full skin restoration, PDO thread face-lift, Plasma pen Non-surgical lid lift, hair restoration, erectile dysfunction treatments, platelet rich plasma, acne solutions for all ages and more.
While you may be able to find some of the simple treatments like Botox and basic fillers elsewhere, Dr. Slack and her team are experts in this field and their experience and results are unbeatable. “We’re actually board certified in aesthetics, and have completed years of training specifically in this field. At Imber we are able to use these products in ways others may not have been trained, such as elongation of the jaw line, filling undereye hollows, facial slimming, lowering the upper lip of a gummy smile and upturning the corners of ones mouth for those who appear to be perpetually frowning. Small changes with a highly trained hand can take years off the face.”
The Imber staff includes Bianca Trevino, one of the top aesthetic specialists and nurse practitioners in the industry.
“She is a master injector,” Dr. Slack said. “She actually teaches physicians and other providers injection techniques. She’s extremely precise in her placement, able to minimize pain, and she can work magic with her advanced injections.”
But Imber is so much more than Botox and fillers, they prioritize natural treatment options to maximize ones youthful appearance.
“We focus on providing organic treatment options that promote your body to form collagen and make changes that will be natural and long lasting,” Dr. Slack said. “We offer PRP (platelet rich plasma) that utilizes your bodies own blood, centrifuged down to concentrate growth factors and stem cells. When injected into your skin it can promote increased blood flow, collagen, and reduction of wrinkles and sun damage. This same treatment can promote hair growth when injected into the scalp.”
PRP is just the tip of the iceberg. They also offer PDO Thread treatments (known as non-surgical face lifts), which Dr. Slack described as “a thread placed under the skin with microscopic barbs, that when lifted and set at a higher plane can result in dramatic transformations.”
The Plasma Pen, which was recently FDA approved for use in the U.S. causes micro trauma to the skin, which results in rebuilding of collagen and reduction of wrinkles. Non-surgical eye-lid lifts are possible with this amazing device.
Among the treatments Dr. Slack is most excited about is Imber’s Verju Laser. The state of the art laser is clinically proven to remove stubborn body fat and cellulite while tightening loose skin. Compared to other body sculpting methods, Verju stands out because of it’s superior results for fat reduction— an average of 4 inches in two weeks! — without hot or cold tissue damage and zero pain. It can be used under the chin, neck, arms, abdomen, back or thighs.
You can see the results of these treatments on Imber’s website at www.imbermedical.com. What you won’t find on the website is standard stock images. Dr. Slack’s sister Ellie, who is in her 40s, has had a variety of the treatments and is showcased on the website serving as the face of Imber.
“We’re trying to show what’s possible in our before and afters,” Dr. Slack said. “We want it to be natural. We want it to be honest and we want to offer obtainable results. Women know the extremely young, highly photoshopped models in stock photos are not realistic...clients want to see real results.”
Website photos that aren’t Ellie could be Doug, Bianca, prior patients from the Florida practice or even Dr. Slack herself.
“There’s no treatment or product we offer that we haven’t tried,” Dr. Slack said. “We are aware of the true results, and it’s not a testimony supplied by a product’s vendor.”
Dr. Slack said she and her family has been graciously welcome to the St. Simon’s community, and she wants people to feel the same way at Imber.
She encourages people to stop by their location at 1620 Frederica Road on St. Simons Island, just to get to know them better.