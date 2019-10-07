Hotel Simone ready to pamper guests

Hotel Simone is St Simons Island’s first independent luxury hotel to be built from the ground up in decades. Located in one of the island’s most established neighborhoods and offering an intimate adult playground just steps away from the beach – that is if you find the will to leave the property and all it has to offer in an intimate setting with 24 island-inspired suites.
Interior design of Hotel Simone was done locally by Dutchman’s Designs and features suites with custom estate quality furnishings, king size beds as well as pull-out sofas, luxury bathrooms, full wet bars, full size-fridges stocked with high-end snacks, refreshments and a selection of hand crafted ice cubes to make the perfect cocktail, right in the comfort of your suite.
High-speed wifi and TVs with streaming capabilities are included. Many rooms also feature private balconies with seating.
Amenities include a coastal themed lobby with beverage service, complimentary European-style breakfast including house-made crepes, parfaits, seasonal fruits and other rotating upscale offerings, an adult-only rooftop lounge withseasonal drink and light fare service and a dip pool as well as a fitness center with a full selection of cardio equipment and free weights.
Hotel Simone also has a 400-square-foot meeting room designed for groups up to 20 people for social events and corporate meetings. Beach valet service, dedicated concierge and pre-arrival services that will arrange dining, activities and custom tailored experiences are also offered.
Complimentary village shuttle service is as stylish as the hotel in modern environmentally friendly electric carts or beach cruiser bicycles.
The facility is dog friendly, with a two dog maximum. The cost per stay is $100 per dog.
The rooftop pool deck and lobby lounge, as well as group room blocks are available for private receptions with a hotel buyout. The hotel is a perfect venue for wedding parties, corporate retreats, reunions, incentive groups and small groups and charters.
Check in time is 4 p.m. Check out time is Noon for guest rooms.
Hotel Simone is professionally managed by Charlestowne Hotels and will be lead by Laura Malta, the hotel’s General Manager. Laura is originally from Sao Paulo, Brazil, and is a graduate of a Swiss Hotel Management School, with a degree in International Hotel Management. Ms. Malta’s hospitality career has seen her in a wide variety of roles in hotels all around the world (Switzerland, France, Czech Republic, Brazil, USA) over the past 18 years.
Most recently, she was the Front of House Director and part of the pre-opening team at The Post Oak Hotel in Houston, Texas the city’s first and only AAA 5 Diamond Luxury Hotel, where she oversaw all of the Guest experiences from arrival to departure.
Hotel Simone is located at 1200 Ocean Blvd. Introductory rates begin at $299 in peak season and $189 during low season. Doors will officially open on October 25, and the hotel is now accepting reservations for that day and beyond. Call 912-357-5500 for more information.