Frederica Academy student helps promote open house

As Blake Holloway begins the final months of his eighth-grade year, he realizes that this is another watershed moment in his career at Frederica Academy. He has enjoyed quite a few special experiences during his 10-year journey at the school, and he is eager to share them.
Holloway is playing an active role working with school administrators to invite prospective students and families to visit Frederica Academy during its upcoming Open House the first week of February. He has enlisted his pre-kindergarten teacher, Christy Manor, and his college counselor, Laura Nevins, to help him.
Christy Manor has heart-warming memories of Holloway as a pre-k student and has enjoyed following him and his classmates throughout their elementary and middle school years.
“It is such a blessing to spend a year getting to know a young child and then watching him or her grow and develop each school year. Blake is certainly no exception,” Manor said.
“Graduation is always such an emotional experience for me because I have known so many of these students since the first day they walked on campus, and I am so confident that they are prepared for college and adult life. It is one of the reasons I chose to work at a small school that has such big aspirations for its students and graduates. We are truly in the business of developing the whole child as we seek to maximize each student’s mind, body and spirit.”
Although Holloway has enjoyed the physicality and competitive spirit of playing football and soccer for several years, he shows a softer side when asked about Manor and his early days at Frederica.
“So much of who I am started with Mrs. Manor,” he said. “She made everything seem so important and learning new things so much fun. Mrs. Manor continues to take an interest in me whenever she sees me on campus. Her kindness and support mean the world to me.”
Although Holloway remains nostalgic about his elementary and middle school journey, he is eager and full of optimism when asked about next year.
“I am looking forward to taking classes in Corn Hall, playing varsity sports and working with Mrs. Nevins on finding the best college for me,” he said.
Holloway and his eighth-grade classmates will start meeting with Laura Nevins, Frederica Academy’s Director of College Placement, next month to begin a comprehensive, four-year, college-counseling program.
Holloway is no stranger to Nevins. She has enjoyed watching him thrive in the classroom, on the playground, on the athletic field or often wherever a cluster of students would gather on campus.
“Because Frederica is such an interconnected campus and community, we have a unique ability to build a relationship with our students over a long period of time,” Nevins said. “It is very valuable for my high school colleagues and me to be able to consult with teachers at every grade level in order to best serve our students and future graduates.”
“I believe that our integrated curriculum and shared commitment to preparing students for college success helps promote seamless transitions for students from year to year in an educational environment that values and celebrates intellectual curiosity, engagement and honorable behavior.”
Nevins added that “each May, I am reminded of how long and tirelessly our graduating seniors worked to earn their college acceptances and scholarships and how many people in the FA family played an important role in their college application credentials and successes.”
Frederica’s students also recognize the valuable role teachers and coaches play at the school at every level. Last year’s graduating seniors demonstrated their affection and respect for Mrs. Manor, who now teaches kindergarten, when they dedicated their final high school yearbook in her honor at a school-wide assembly. These 35 graduates earned more than $3.6 million in scholarships. Nearly 70 percent have traveled out of Georgia to pursue their college education and more than 25 percent are participating in NCAA athletics.
Holloway, Manor and Nevins all expressed their eagerness to help host prospective students and families when they visit Frederica Academy during its upcoming Open House.
“I want families who are considering FA to meet Mrs. Manor and all of my other great teachers and coaches,” Holloway said. “They are an important part of my life.”
To learn more about Frederica Academy, call 912-638-9811, ext. 106, or visit fredericaacademy.org.