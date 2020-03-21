Dr. Stephen Pappas and staff support social distancing

Dr Pappas
Tanya Jones, LPN, takes a patient’s blood pressure while Dr. Stephen Pappas goes over patient information at one of two parking places designated for drive-up patients at Pappas’ Neuro Spinal and Headache Center on Parkwood Drive.

 Bobby Haven/The Brunswick News

We are committed to containing the possible spread of the coronavirus to the community, and among patients and valuable staff. At the same time, we want our patients to receive the medical care and follow-up they deserve in a sanitary, stress-free environment. Dr. Pappas and staff have implemented services that will accomplish our goal of supporting social distancing as recommended by the CDC.

When patients arrive for their appointment, they will park in a space designated by a “Drive Up Appointments” sign. The patient will walk directly to the front desk manager to provide any updated information for care. You will be given a slip of paper with a number on it, return to your car and put your number on your windshield.

Our clinical staff or Dr. Pappas will greet you alongside your car to take vital signs, address your concerns, give test results, recommendations and prescriptions as necessary.

Since school is out your children may come with you. It is, however, recommended that you bring a responsible adult along for the ride while you are briefly checking in at the front desk.

If you are visiting as a new patient, receiving an EMG-Nerve Conduction Study or another procedure performed by Dr. Pappas that cannot be done in your car, you will check in with our front desk manager and be quickly escorted to the sanitized procedure room. If there happens to be a short wait, you may go back to your car and we’ll text you when your room is ready.

We are especially diligent about frequently and thoroughly sanitizing the lobby, restrooms, exam rooms and procedure rooms.

Dr. Pappas and his staff are passionate about providing our patients the medical care they need in a safe environment. To date, this plan had worked out quite well, and will be implemented as long as necessary.

A patient that had been classified as high risk said:

“I was worried about going to Dr. Pappas’ office for my follow-up visit and sitting in a crowded waiting room. I didn’t want to take a risk of getting sick because my immune system isn’t strong because of a recent illness. My results from my test were given to me by Dr. Pappas from my car. Thank you for being innovative, Dr. Pappas and staff.”

Another patient said:

“My follow-up appointment was made over a month ago. How was I going to make my appointment when I know have 2 children and schools are closed? They had to come with me. I took their recommendation and brought my friend with me while I went inside and signed in. I returned to my car and waited until the clinical staff came to my car window. It worked for me and the children were so glad to get out of the house!”

In addition to the drive-up appointments, we are in the process of implementing Telehealth remote follow-up visits for established patients with mild flu-like symptoms, or those who are reluctant to leave their homes.

These services involve remote communication and care with Dr. Pappas by video or phone. These services are now fully covered by Medicare and other insurance and may be scheduled in lieu of your standard face-to-face visit by calling our scheduling staff.

If you have any questions, recommendations, or concerns, please feel free to call our medical office manager, Rebekah Howell, at 912-264-9999 or email rhowell@drpappas.net.

